Alabama defense continuing to harp on generating more turnovers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Turnover margin is one of Nick Saban’s top criteria for determining the success of games, and the Crimson Tide is near the back of the pack in that area this year. Through 10 contests, Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) sits at -5 in turnover margin with...
Ja'Corey Brooks Is A Dog Of A Receiver
The term “dog” often means a little Yorkie or perhaps a Shepherd, or maybe even a mutt. In Mississippi they may think of a few seasons back when an Ole Miss player celebrated a touchdown and did something of an imitation of a dog in the end zone, resulting in a penalty that helped the Mississippi State Bulldogs win the game.
Alabama vs. Auburn: Week 13 kickoff time, TV channel announced
No. 8-ranked Alabama’s home game against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 26, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. For the fifth time this season, Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be on the call. The...
Ole Miss running backs coach Marquel Blackwell nominated for Broyles Award
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ole Miss football assistant coach Marquel Blackwell has been nominated for the Broyles Award, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced on Tuesday. The annual award honors college football's top assistant coach. The 51 nominees in this year's class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs across the country.
Saban says a healthy Tyler Harrell 'making really good progress'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban pointed to a lack of explosive plays in the passing game when speaking to reporters on the first day of Austin Peay game week. The Crimson Tide entered Week 12 of the season with two passing plays of 50 yards, which...
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin's Auburn coaching candidacy lingers in media's reaction to Ole Miss' loss to Alabama, Nick Saban
"Two years ago, I walked off this field and said we didn’t come here to cover spreads or play, at the time, the No. 1 team in the country close," Kiffin said. "We came here to beat Alabama and we didn’t do it. We’re 0-1 today." Subscribe...
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 9 Alabama defeated No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 8-2 on the season. “Really, really proud of our...
Nick Saban gives updates on Eli Ricks, Jahmyr Gibbs after Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks exited Saturday’s game against Ole Miss with an injury. The junior made his third consecutive start but was only on the field for one play as he sustained an injury on the Rebels’ first play of the contest at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Alabama's Brandon Miller named to John R. Wooden Award watch list
Alabama men's basketball forward Brandon Miller is one of 50 candidates named to the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Watch List presented by Wendy’s. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All-American Team and Most Outstanding Player Award.
