Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Ja'Corey Brooks Is A Dog Of A Receiver

The term “dog” often means a little Yorkie or perhaps a Shepherd, or maybe even a mutt. In Mississippi they may think of a few seasons back when an Ole Miss player celebrated a touchdown and did something of an imitation of a dog in the end zone, resulting in a penalty that helped the Mississippi State Bulldogs win the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ole Miss running backs coach Marquel Blackwell nominated for Broyles Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ole Miss football assistant coach Marquel Blackwell has been nominated for the Broyles Award, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced on Tuesday. The annual award honors college football's top assistant coach. The 51 nominees in this year's class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs across the country.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 9 Alabama defeated No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 8-2 on the season. “Really, really proud of our...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Alabama's Brandon Miller named to John R. Wooden Award watch list

Alabama men's basketball forward Brandon Miller is one of 50 candidates named to the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Watch List presented by Wendy’s. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All-American Team and Most Outstanding Player Award.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

