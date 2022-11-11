ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassius

Dave Chappelle’s Camp Denies Rumors Of Writers Boycotting His Saturday Night Live Hosting Gig

By Team CASSIUS
Cassius
Cassius
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uw04N_0j7ckRYh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rW6Ol_0j7ckRYh00

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

D ave Chappelle’s Saturday Night Live hosting isn’t going off without a hitch.

Staffers at 30 Rockefeller were reportedly upset about Chappelle getting to host SNL, says PageSix , and may retaliate by boycotting the show. However, according to TMZ , Chappelle’s camp says the news is entirely false. TMZ says there’s been no talk of a boycott, and Chappelle’s met with the SNL cast and writer several times over the past few days to prepare for this week’s show.

Chappelle was announced as host of this week’s episode a week ago, and the news didn’t come without critics because of his supposed transphobic comments made during his 2021 Netflix special The Closer.

The idea of a boycott isn’t too far-fetched because at least one cast member, Celest Yim, uses they/them pronouns. Molly Kearney made history as the first out non-binary cast member of Saturday Night Live at the beginning of the latest season.

“I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned,” they reportedly wrote in an Instagram story.

This marks Chappelle’s third time hosting the SNL, previously hosting within days of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election and in 2016, right after Donald Trump became president.

Chappelle poked fun at the mild uproar in the latest promo for the episode where he appears alongside the week’s musical guest Black Star –the iconic rap group consisting of Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli– and castmember Ego Nwodim.

Chappelle confirms he’s the host, with Nwodim responding, “Wait, we’re doing it live? With you?”

Then after reassuring that he actually is the host, Nwodim says, “In this news cycle? Interesting.”

See how Twitter reacted to the news of Chappelle hosting the show in light of his trans jokes below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KcixD_0j7ckRYh00

Comments / 1

Related
Cassius

Dave Chappelle’s Returning To Host SNL & Twitter Is Enraged

Hosting Saturday Night Live around major political elections is always a huge task and this year it’s going to a controversial comedian. Come next week after the midterm elections, Dave Chappelle will be taking over the hosting on Nov. 12. This isn’t the first time Chappelle has been at the helm around major political moments– […]
Cassius

Twitter Is Going Ham With Spirit’s #SpiritHallowMeme Generator

One thing you can always count on from Twitter is a good meme, and in the spirit of the spooky season, the #SpiritHalloweenMeme generator is right on time to provide hilarious laughs.  Nothing has become more synonymous with Halloween than Spirit, the pop-up Halloween-themed store. Like free candy, the locations that magically sprout up across […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy