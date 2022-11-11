ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI



wkzo.com

60th Annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade returns to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade returns to downtown Kalamazoo this Saturday, November 19th. The parade is set to begin at Lovell and Jasper Streets at 11 a.m. and will feature balloons and floats from nearly 100 participants and sponsors along with music from the Western Michigan University marching band.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
revuewm.com

JungleBird: A Slice of Paradise

In the heart of Kalamazoo, right on the bustling Michigan Avenue, you can escape to the tropics. Even in the dead of winter, it’s always sunny in JungleBird. A few years ago, the building’s owner approached Mark Sellers to see if he’d be willing to provide their ground floor space with an exciting new restaurant. Having seen recent success with the two-story tiki wonderland in downtown Grand Rapids, Max’s South Seas Hideaway, Sellers was inspired to create another urban escape.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Portage teacher wins BIGGBY COFFEE teacher of the month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Congratulations to a local teacher in Portage, Michigan. Mrs. Kimberly is our November winner and won $500, from BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI! Jordan and her crew surprised her students and presented a $500 check! The monthly award is underwritten by BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan!
PORTAGE, MI
theolafmessenger.com

Hot take: The Holland loft sucks.

On my tour of St. Olaf, the enthusiastic tour guide led my mom and me up three flights of stairs to the then-newly renovated Holland Loft. I remember telling my mom that I would always study there if I went to St. Olaf. I question now, when I look back — what about the exposed pipes and steel beams appealed to me? Was I really into colorless industrial interior design?
HOLLAND, MI
wkzo.com

Housing officials still looking for spot to locate pods for the homeless in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s been a mild fall weather-wise but that ended this weekend with long range forecasts calling for a colder snowier winter. Kalamazoo County area housing officials have been working to find a location to erect 50 pods for the homeless. They were purchased and delivered earlier this year, but they haven’t found a place to put them.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Giant candy canes appear in Bronson Park; vintage models coming back soon

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Large candy cane decorations have been installed in Bronson Park, and vintage candy canes will be installed soon, the city of Kalamazoo said. The red-and-white candy canes, which are tall enough for people to walk under and not edible, were installed in early November, before crews started installing decorative lights in the park in preparation for the holidays.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
KALAMAZOO, MI



