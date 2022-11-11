Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Feds end Ukraine-related foreign lobbying investigation into Rudy Giuliani without filing charges
Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani's activities in Ukraine have closed their investigation after more than two years and said no criminal charges will be brought. Prosecutors with the office of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York have been investigating Giuliani, the former personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, for possible violations of foreign lobbying laws since early 2019.
News Channel Nebraska
Democrats edge closer to control of US Senate with a key Arizona victory and a tightening race in Nevada
Democrats are just one seat away from keeping control of the US Senate as all eyes turn to Nevada, where the competitive Senate race is increasingly trending in Democrats' direction. CNN projected late Friday that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, who was elected in 2020 to fill the term...
News Channel Nebraska
Trump sues January 6 committee seeking to block subpoena for his testimony and documents
Former President Donald Trump has sued the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, as a way to challenge its subpoena for documents and his testimony, according to filings in a federal court in Florida. Trump is challenging both the legitimacy of the committee -- which multiple courts have upheld...
News Channel Nebraska
New York Times: Trump sought tax investigations of political foes
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told his onetime White House chief of staff, John Kelly, that he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes, Kelly told The New York Times. Among the people Trump wanted to "get the I.R.S. on" were former FBI Director James Comey and...
News Channel Nebraska
Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects
Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
News Channel Nebraska
Kevin McCarthy fields questions from GOP conference behind closed doors ahead of leadership elections
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy took questions from members of his conference at a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill on Monday night, according to a member in the room, part of his effort to assuage House Republican concerns and win enough support to lead the conference in the new Congress.
News Channel Nebraska
Pelosi says House Democrats are asking her to 'consider' another leadership bid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that members of her caucus have been asking her to "consider" running again to lead the party in the next Congress, but that any decision to run for leadership depends on her family and her Democratic colleagues. Pelosi was asked by CNN's Dana Bash...
Cuba, U.S. to hold second round of migration talks in Havana
HAVANA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cuba and the United States will hold another round of migration talks on Tuesday in Havana, officials said on Monday, as the two countries grapple with a crisis that has seen record-breaking numbers of Cubans enter the United States.
News Channel Nebraska
Bipartisan Senate group says they are 'confident' they have the votes necessary to codify same-sex marriage
The bipartisan group working on legislation to codify same-sex marriage has the votes needed for the bill to pass and is urging leadership to put it on the floor for a vote as soon as possible, multiple sources told CNN. The bipartisan group, which includes GOP Sen. Rob Portman of...
