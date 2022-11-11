In recent years, the restaurant and foodservice industries have focused heavily on introducing plant-based meat analogues to its menus. Now that plant-based proteins have been widely adopted, foodservice operators must look to the next frontier: plant-based cheese, which can better complement existing menu items in the same category. While serving plant-based meat with dairy cheese is ideal for flexitarians, to meet and address the needs of consumers, it’s time for restaurants and foodservice operators to expand their vegan efforts.

