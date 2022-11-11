Read full article on original website
Sweetgreen to open first drive-thru location
Sweetgreen officially opens its long-awaited first drive-thru Sweetlane location in Schaumberg, Ill., on Tuesday, joining a growing number of fast-casual and casual-dining concepts to offer the convenience-forward format once limited to QSR. At a Sweetlane, guests can order ahead via the chain’s app or website and choose “sweetlane” to pick...
Restaurant and foodservice operators have a new option for plant-based menu items
In recent years, the restaurant and foodservice industries have focused heavily on introducing plant-based meat analogues to its menus. Now that plant-based proteins have been widely adopted, foodservice operators must look to the next frontier: plant-based cheese, which can better complement existing menu items in the same category. While serving plant-based meat with dairy cheese is ideal for flexitarians, to meet and address the needs of consumers, it’s time for restaurants and foodservice operators to expand their vegan efforts.
Upcycling's uptick holds promise for zero-waste goals
The burgeoning upcycling movement may help move restaurant operators closer to zero-waste goals in the near future. While sustainability-minded eateries have regularly been turning fruit and vegetable scraps and meat trim into menu items, upcycling is an industry effort taking place on the manufacturing side. It finds a second life for items like spent grain from the production of beer and oat milk, whey from cheesemaking, and coffee and cacao berries left after harvesting the beans.
Popeyes launches a Blackened Chicken Sandwich that took 4 years to perfect
Popeyes debuted its newest menu item today—a breading-free Blackened Chicken Sandwich that links back to the chain’s Louisiana roots. With the nationwide launch, Popeyes is inviting competitors to “copy this” by listing out the sandwich ingredients for the public to see. The challenge is a bit of a jab at the hordes of operators that introduced fried chicken sandwiches after the unprecedented success of Popeyes’ version—the first out of the gate in 2019.
Friendly's parent promotes Sherif Mityas to CEO
The parent company of the Friendly’s family-dining chain has promoted Sherif Mityas to CEO, with responsibility for all six of its brands. The company, BRIX Holdings, simultaneously announced that Dawn Petite has been promoted to president of its Friendly’s Restaurant Group. She has been affiliated with the franchisor and one of its franchisees for 40 years.
Subway’s latest restaurant format is a fridge
Subway has unveiled a new format it believes will help it add locations in places like airports and truck stops: a smart fridge. The fridges, stocked with freshly made sandwiches, drinks and chips, are part of the chain’s Grab & Go program for nontraditional locations. They have far more...
Applebee's vet Elizabeth McGee joins Ruby Restaurant Group as COO
Longtime Applebee’s veteran Elizabeth McGee has been hired by the parent of the Ruby Slipper Café and Ruby Sunshine Café daytime dining chains as COO. Ruby Restaurant Group said McGee is now responsible for day-to-day restaurant operations, human resources and food and beverage innovation. McGee has spent...
Inflation may be hurting servers' tips
Inflation appears to be making restaurant customers a little less generous. Fewer diners are tipping 20% now than they were at this time last year, according to a survey by technology supplier Popmenu. But the holidays could bring some relief for restaurant staff. According to the survey of 1,000 U.S....
Forget cooking Thanksgiving at home this year—it may be cheaper to order from a restaurant
Consumers shopping for turkeys and other Thanksgiving must-haves this season are in for some serious sticker shock. Grocery prices are up 13% overall,with turkeys skyrocketing 73% year-over-year. The price per pound of an eight to 16-pound turkey rose from $1.15 to $1.99, recent USDA data shows. According to RB’s sister publication, Winsight Grocery Business, a combination of inflation and avian flu is driving up the cost of the bird.
