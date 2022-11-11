Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Five Muslims put their creative minds into businessesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swim and Dive: Buckeyes remain unbeaten with win over DenisonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thanks for giving: Volunteer opportunities in Columbus before and during Thanksgiving BreakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 15 Including New Jersey Devils vs Montreal Canadiens
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game for NHL Predictions is the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Canadian Team Is Looking To Add Another Forward
Welcome back to NHL Rumours. Today we will be discussing the Calgary Flames and some moves they are looking to make. The Flames have had a very surprising offseason. They signed star free agent Nazem Kadri, and traded longtime forward Sean Monahan. It now looks like the Flames are regretting...
lastwordonsports.com
Toronto Maple Leafs Lose Jake Muzzin Long Term With Injury
If two goalies being out of the lineup wasn’t bad, having a defenseman down makes it worse. Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin is out with an injury and will miss significant time. Unfortunately, the news for him is he is dealing with a cervical spine injury. Muzzin will be further evaluated in February, and his return to the ice is uncertain.
lastwordonsports.com
Lindy Ruff’s Retribution Helping New Jersey Devils Extend Winning Streak
Admitting you’re in the wrong is never easy. But that’s exactly what New Jersey Devils fans did in the Prudential Center on November 12th. As a 4-2 victory over the Coyotes extended the Devils’ nine-game win streak, chants of “Sorry, Lindy!” echoed around the Rock, a callback to the “Fire Lindy” yells heard only a month ago. Head coach Lindy Ruff had a rough start to the season, losing their first two games and giving Devils fans a distinct sense of deja vu as they prepared for another disappointing season.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: New Jersey Devils Goaltending May be an Area for Trade
Welcome back to NHL rumours. Each day, we look at all that is happening throughout the league. Breaking down the latest trade, signings, and roster rumours. Today, we examine a rumour from Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com. Ryan asked Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald about the New Jersey Devils goaltending situation and if he would explore a trade. Fitzgerald answered “We’ll explore anything and everything. If it makes sense to keep us from overworking certain goalies or if we prefer to keep our (young goalies) in AHL.”
lastwordonsports.com
Phil Esposito: Legendary Boston Bruins Sniper
Over the rich history of the Boston Bruins, the franchise has become synonymous with many legendary players. One of these players includes Phil Esposito. Esposito enjoyed the best years of his career playing with the Black and Gold. During the Bruins glory years with the greatest defenceman of all time, Bobby Orr, Esposito was a perennial leader in NHL scoring, setting records along the way.
The Hockey Writers
3 Stanley Cup Winning Goalies Not in the Hockey Hall of Fame
The Hockey Hall of Fame, located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, opened its doors to the first class of inductees in 1945. Every year since then, fans and writers across the globe have debated the merits of every player lacing up a pair of skates and whether they deserve enshrinement. There...
markerzone.com
DEVAN DUBNYK ON FORMER 1ST OVERALL PICK AND TEAMMATE, 'THIS GUY WAS AN IDIOT'
Devan Dubnyk joined Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor on Monday and had strong words for his former teammate, Nail Yakupov. Gregor asked the retired goalie about the worst teammate he ever had with regards to taking high shots in practice. Without hesitation, Dubnyk offered Yakupov's name. Dubnyk: Oh, Nail Yakupov....
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 14 Including Los Angeles Kings vs Calgary Flames
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Los Angeles Kings vs Calgary Flames.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 13 Including the Washington Capitals vs Tampa Bay Lightning
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Comments / 0