Welcome back to NHL rumours. Each day, we look at all that is happening throughout the league. Breaking down the latest trade, signings, and roster rumours. Today, we examine a rumour from Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com. Ryan asked Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald about the New Jersey Devils goaltending situation and if he would explore a trade. Fitzgerald answered “We’ll explore anything and everything. If it makes sense to keep us from overworking certain goalies or if we prefer to keep our (young goalies) in AHL.”

NEWARK, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO