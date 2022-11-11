ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise for Lamar Jackson With Bengals and Ravens on Bye

By James Rapien
 4 days ago

The Bengals' star has praised Jackson multiple times this season

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow offered up huge praise for Lamar Jackson earlier this week.

The Bengals' star was asked about the former MVP during his appearance on Colin Cowherd's podcast.

"Nobody moves like him," Burrow said . "He just moves different than everybody else. He's faster, he's more efficient, he's more agile. There's just something about it that is just unique."

The Ravens (6-3) are one game ahead of the Bengals (5-4) in the AFC North. Baltimore also beat Cincinnati 19-17 earlier this season.

This isn't the only time Burrow has praised Jackson. He complimented him ahead of the Bengals' Week 5 matchup with the Ravens.

"I love watching him play. It feels like every couple of minutes he makes a play that makes your jaw drop," Burrow said. "I think he's really improved throwing the football down the field. He's one of the premier players in our league that I love watching, because I can't do everything that he can do."

Both teams are on a bye this week.

