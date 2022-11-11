Read full article on original website
Related
OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Morehead State
The starting lineup for today's game is set.
Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Named Finalist for 2022 Burlsworth Trophy
Aidan O'Connell joined the Purdue football program as a walk-on in 2017 and has since risen to be the team's starting quarterback. He's registered 2,675 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions so far during the 2022 season.
Cal Keeping Re-Organization Details Under Wraps Before the Big Game
Coach Justin Wilcox won't say who will call plays in the absence of fired OC Bill Musgrave.
