COVID-19 Vaccination Provides Risk Reduction for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients
The results show 88.1% of patients with rheumatoid arthritis in the study developed humoral immunogenicity. COVID-19 vaccinations do yield humoral immunogenicity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, according to new data presented during the 2022 American College of Rheumatology Convergence Meeting in Philadelphia. A team, led by Esther Vicente-Rabaneda, Division of...
Upadacitinib Achieved Clinically Meaningful Efficacy Responses in TNFi-IR Patients with RA
A post hoc subgroup analysis compared TNFi-IR patients receiving upadacitinib 15 mg once daily in 3 Phase 3 clinical trials: SELECT-BEOYND, SELECT-CHOICE, and SELECT-COMPARE. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and an inadequate response or intolerance to tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNFi-IR) treated with upadacitinib (UPA) 15 mg attained clinically meaningful efficacy responses by week 24, according to the study “Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in TNFi-IR Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis from Three Phase 3 Clinical Trials,” presented at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2022. Safety was comparable with patients who had inadequate response to biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs-IR) in the Phase 3 program.
Efficacy and Safety Comparable Between Tocilizumab and Biosimilar
For safety, the proportions of patients with serious treatment-emergent adverse events in the second treatment period were similar between the treatment groups. A proposed biosimilar for tocilzumab is showing promise as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, in data presented during the 2022 American College of Rheumatology Convergence Meeting in Philadelphia.
Frequent Allergies in Pediatric Atopic Dermatitis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis Patients in Puerto Rico
New data presented at ACAAI 2022 observed various trends in allergies associated with eczema and eosinophilic esophagitis, comparing observed data with that of patients in the United States. A recent study in Puerto Rico assessed trends among pediatric patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) including regional tendencies,...
Positive Phase 3 Trial Results for Roflumilast Cream in Atopic Dermatitis for Adults, Children
Phase 3 trial data from the INTEGUMENT-1 study yielded positive results for roflumilast cream on atopic dermatitis patients ages 6 and up. Recent phase 3 clinical trial results indicated Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) success for roflumilast cream used for atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and children ages 6 and older, according to a press release from Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.
New Obstructive Sleep Apnea Screening Recommendation Highlights Gap in Sleep Medicine
Sleep Medicine Expert Daniel Gottlieb, MD, MPH, details a response to the USPSTF screening recommendations for obstructive sleep apnea in a primary care setting. In an article published today alongside the updated recommendations for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) screening by the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), Daniel Gottlieb, MD, MPH, discussed the condition in depth as it relates to the new recommendations.
Updated Recommendations for Obstructive Sleep Apnea in General Population
US Prevention Services Task Force (USPSTF) announces that after reviewing the clinical utility of obstructive sleep apnea screening tools in a primary care setting, there's insufficient evidence to determine the balance between benefit and harm. The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) aimed to update the screening recommendations for obstructive...
Impact of Geographic Atrophy on the Caregiver
Eleonora M. Lad, MD, PhD: We talked a lot about the patient’s point of view, but what about the impact of geographic atrophy [GA] on caregivers and their quality of life?. David R. Lally, MD: It’s tough for all the caregivers of these types of patients. We talked about the most practical one would be when the patient loses their ability to drive, that affects their ability to go to the grocery store and get their weekly groceries, and it affects the ability for these patients to make their doctor appointments. This is an older population, so typically they have comorbidities or other medical health issues at that age, requiring monitoring and treatment by doctors, besides their macular degeneration issue, and so now, it’s often up to the caregiver to provide that transportation for the patient. The effects for the family extend far beyond the patient, to the immediate care providers.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Improves Insomnia in Patients with Primary Brain Tumor
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for insomnia is the front-line treatment for sleep disturbance. However, the effectiveness of this approach for those with primary brain tumors hasn't been evaluated until now. Patients with primary brain tumor (PBT) commonly suffer from insomnia and other sleep disturbance. Managing sleep-related symptoms is an often...
Brolucizumab Anti-Drug Antibodies Prevalent in Ophthalmic Patient Population
Anti-brolucizumab ADAs may be a risk factor for intraocular inflammation and retinal occlusive vasculitis in patients treated with brolucizumab. The presence of brolucizumab anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) was detected with significant prevalence in both patients with and without prior brolucizumab exposure, with stronger, more frequent signals compared with ranibizumab. These findings...
Polygenic Risk May Help Classify Visual Field Worsening in Early Glaucoma
Greater glaucoma polygenic risk was associated with faster structural and functional progression in early POAG, despite individuals receiving more intensive treatment. High polygenic risk was associated with more rapid structural and functional progression in early primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), according to a brief report published in JAMA Ophthalmology. These outcomes...
Baricitinib Shows Efficacy, Safety Treating Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
The time of flare was significantly shorter in the placebo group compared to the baricitinib. New data presented the 2022 American College of Rheumatology Convergence Meeting in Philadelphia shows baricitinib could be an effective treatment for juvenile idiopathic arthritis. A team, led by Athimalaipet Ramanan, Bristol Royal Hospital for Children,...
Dupilumab Improves Histologic, Esophageal Outcomes in EoE Patients at 24 Weeks
New pooled phase 3 data presented at ACAAI 2022 supports the FDA's approval of dupilumab for eosinophilic esophagitis. Weekly 300 mg dupilumab (Dupixent) provided significant and clinically meaningful improvement to patient histologic and endoscopic outcomes in adult and adolescent patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), according to findings from a new study.
Philip Mease, MD: Guselkumab Effectively Treats Biologic-Naïve Patients with PsA and Axial Involvement
Two methods of identifying patients with axPsA, including an artificial intelligence approach, reported nearly identical outcomes with positive improvement of symptoms of axPsA. Philip Mease, MD, explains the results of his recent American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2022 presentation, “Efficacy of Guselkumab in Three Cohorts of Biologic-Naïve PsA Patients with...
Better Clinical Responses for Biologic Naïve AxSpA Patients Treated with Secukinumab
There were no significant safety issues in the group of patients treated with secukinumab for more than 3 years. Patients with axial spondyloarthrtitis (AxSpA) who have not previously been treated with a biologic are much more likely to have a clinical response from secukinumab, according to new data presented during the 2022 American College of Rheumatology Convergence Meeting in Philadelphia.
RAE Initiative Proves Feasibility, Scalability of PCP Training Program to Improve RA Management
Implementation of a primary care provider training program could improve care for rheumatoid arthritis in underserved populations, according to new data from the Rheumatology Access Expansion (RAE) Initiative. Presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2022, results of the study demonstrate the development and implementation of the 12-week...
