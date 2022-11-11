Eleonora M. Lad, MD, PhD: We talked a lot about the patient’s point of view, but what about the impact of geographic atrophy [GA] on caregivers and their quality of life?. David R. Lally, MD: It’s tough for all the caregivers of these types of patients. We talked about the most practical one would be when the patient loses their ability to drive, that affects their ability to go to the grocery store and get their weekly groceries, and it affects the ability for these patients to make their doctor appointments. This is an older population, so typically they have comorbidities or other medical health issues at that age, requiring monitoring and treatment by doctors, besides their macular degeneration issue, and so now, it’s often up to the caregiver to provide that transportation for the patient. The effects for the family extend far beyond the patient, to the immediate care providers.

1 DAY AGO