The following incidents were reported between Oct. 3 to Oct. 14

10/3

Theft by unlocked vehicle

A vehicle parked near Latigo Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they left the front passenger-side windows open, and their wallet was missing. The victim received a notification that their card was used at the CVS in Malibu in the amount of $224 and $119 at the Vons in Pacific Palisades, all of which were declined.

10/3

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Zuma Beach was broken into, and the driver-side window was smashed. The victim did not notice anything missing. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/3

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Zuma Beach was broken into, and the driver-side window was smashed. The victim said there was nothing missing from her vehicle. The damage was estimated to cost $300 to repair.

10/5

Vandalism

A vehicle parked on PCH was vandalized, and the damage was estimated to cost $4,000 to repair.

10/5

Vandalism

A vehicle parked along PCH was vandalized, and the damage was estimated to cost $2,000 to repair.

10/5

Grand theft

An estimated $955 worth of clothing was stolen from the All Things Bell retail store on Cross Creek Road. The victim said the suspect was walking around the store with a large bag and reviewed the camera footage and saw the suspect place multiple items in her bag without paying.

10/6

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked near Cavallerri Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s Macbook Pro worth $1,500, heart medication worth $500, and an oxygen tank purse worth $10,000 were stolen.

10/6

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked on Hume Road was broken into and two designer sunglasses were taken. The victim said there were no signs of forced entry. The sunglasses were worth $125. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/8

Burglary

A vehicle parked near the Malibu Pier was broken into and ransacked. The victim locked their vehcile and hid the key under the vehicle and upon return, the key was missing, and their wallet and cellphone were missing from the glove department. There was no other damage made to the vehicle.

10/9

Petty Theft

A vehicle parked near Zuma Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left his vehicle unlocked, and upon return, his backpack containing miscellaneous items was stolen. The victim received a notification of an attempt charge of $149 at Whole Foods.

10/9

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Nicholas Canyon Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim received a notification of multiple transactions for a total of $6,069 made to his credit cards.

10/10

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim received a notification of a transaction made to his credit cards for a total of $1,597.

10/11

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into, and an iPhone and wallet were stolen. The victim left the key in the right rear tire, went surfing, and upon return, his vehicle was ransacked. The victim received a notification of a $7,000 charge made to his card; however, the charges were declined.

10/13

Burglary

A vehicle parked near The Reel Inn Restaurant was broken into, and an iPhone and wallet were stolen. The victim hid their key in the wheel, went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing, and his vehicle was ransacked. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The key fob was estimated to cost $600 to replace.

10/13

Grand Theft

An estimated $500 in construction tools were stolen from a vehicle parked near Coastline Drive. There was no evidence of forced entry made to the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/14

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Carbon Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the window was smashed, and approximately $500 in makeup products were stolen.

10/14

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into, and the window was shattered. The victim said the backback containing a $750 laptop was stolen from the front passenger seat. The window was estimated to cost $200 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

