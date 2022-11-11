Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough nonprofit hosts adult prom in hopes of generating funds to cover administrative costs
McDONOUGH — It was a prom for the ages for all who attended a formal dance for adults in support of a McDonough nonprofit and its aim to assist those in need. Connecting Henry hosted its first-ever prom for adults on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Henry County Daily Herald
Flu activity 'very high.' vaccination encouraged
ATLANTA – Georgia’s flu activity is currently very high, state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said during the state Department of Public Health board meeting last week. Flu activity is spread around Georgia but is especially concentrated in metro Atlanta and around Macon and Columbus, Drenzek said.
A school employee forgot her purse in the restroom. She was fired and arrested for what was inside
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Oconee County Primary School employee is out of a job and facing charges. Quandra Johnson was a non-teaching staff member at Oconee County Primary School, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge fire kills 2, injures 1
STOCKBRIDGE — An early morning house fire in Stockbridge claimed the lives of two people Monday. Stockbridge Police and the Henry County Fire Department arrived at the home on Mimosa Drive at 6:30 a.m. City officials said the fire was out by 7 a.m.
Henry County Daily Herald
Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Report Ahead of Trip to Kentucky.
Georgia's defense is once again one of the premier units in the sport, giving up just 9 touchdowns through 10 games. But as the season has worn on, the Bulldogs have seen some of their key contributors sidelined.
Henry County Daily Herald
JUST IN: Georgia Loses a Commitment
Daniel Harris, a 4-star corner out of Gulliver Prep (Fl.), has backed off his UGA commitment. Harris's decommitment comes as other programs like Michigan and Penn State remain in steady pursuit. We believe Penn State is the team to beat here.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia bounces back with win vs. Miami (Ohio)
Terry Roberts scored 22 points while KyeRon Lindsay added 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Georgia Bulldogs to a 77-70 victory over visiting Miami of Ohio on Monday in Athens, Ga. Roberts shot 6 for 16 from the field, including 2-for 6 from deep, to go along with...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Has a Major Flaw That Could Haunt Them Down the Stretch
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs clinched the SEC East after defeating Mississippi State last night by a score of 45-19 on the road. The Bulldogs dominated their opponent in nearly every statistical category with the exception on their 2 turnovers to State's 0. Georgia has been notorious this year for...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Tech QB Zach Pyron (clavicle) out for season
Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a broken clavicle during last weekend's 35-14 loss to Miami. Pyron fell hard on his left shoulder after running for 19 yards late in the third quarter. He was intercepted on the following play and didn't return to the contest.
Henry County Daily Herald
2022-23 Henry County Girls Basketball Preview
STOCKBRIDGE — Luella was the top local girls basketball team last season with a state runner-up finish and three other teams (Eagle’s Landing, Stockbridge and Union Grove) made it to the state playoffs. Those teams again have high expectations going into the 2022-23 season while other Henry County...
Comments / 0