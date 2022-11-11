ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
“My time is as valuable as yours,” woman tells store manager and walks out of job interview.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am the type of person who likes to either be prompt or early to all of my appointments and responsibilities that I have. I think it’s one of the few easy things a person can do to show they are thoughtful and courteous to another person, by respecting their time. I’ve always been like this, I just hate being late, and I think it’s a good virtue of mine.
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
"I Married Her Because She Was Pretty Enough And I Liked Being Around Her," And 20 Other Stories From People Who Married Their "Last Resort" Person

"I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a woman at a bar and thought, She's pretty enough and I like being around her. The thing is, we grew together, and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. At no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore. "
Woman working 3 jobs to support her two daughters and herself doesn’t have time to shower

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend, who worked in HR, was having a rough week when another employee went in to complain about how badly one of her coworkers smelled. My HR friend went out to check on the employee in question and agreed that the lady in question definitely needed a shower or deodorant or something. Understanding that a lot of people don’t want to use deodorant or antiperspirants due to the chemicals, my friend in HR was well-versed in helping employees deal with such issues.
