Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Says She Actually Makes Less per Hour After Promotion to Salaried Position
A woman went viral on TikTok blasting full-time salary pay structures because she claims she now earns less money per hour than she did while she was employed as an hourly laborer. Full-time work schedules are considered to be 40 hours a week, with 30-minute lunch breaks per each 8-hour...
Woman Staying Rent-Free at Boyfriend's House Dragged: 'Almost Moved In'
"We have asked him to please tell her to go home when he's not around because she is a stranger to us," the frustrated poster wrote.
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
I retired, then 'unretired' 2 months later at the same company. I now have the best of both worlds.
"When I retired, I believed my chapter was over and I'd have to source a new avenue to make an impact. Imagine my delight when Manpower reached out."
Twitter layoffs were so chaotic one employee was kicked off the company systems in the middle of a meeting, report says: 'A master class in how not to do it'
As Twitter laid off half its workforce, one person was in a meeting about Twitter Blue when they abruptly dropped off the call, sources told the NYT.
Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave
There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
CNBC
This 37-year-old quit her job and now makes $10,000 a month in passive income: 'I wanted to be my own boss'
In 2013, I was working as an engineer and making $80,000 a year. But I felt unfulfilled by my job, so I started a food blog called Delish D'Lites. Shortly after, I was laid off from my job. At the time, it felt like a setback. But it was actually the start of something great, because it made me realize that I didn't want to rely on just one income stream anymore.
Woman confronts sister for taking a shower with someone else in her house
Taking a shower is something we all have to deal with and some couples will take showers together. However, when someone moves in you may not want them to do something like that around you. Is it bad for a married couple to be together in the shower?
Woman Furious After Husband Leaves Inheritance to Adopted Children
Are adopted children as legitimate as biological ones?. While people spend their entire lives building up their wealth and creating some form of legacy for themselves, the reality is that every person is eventually going to pass away.
Business Insider
A mom of 3 paid off her mortgage 17 years early and saved $100,000 by following 6 strategies
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Liz Gendreau was motivated to pay...
Woman urged to leave husband after he cancelled job interview to 'save her from rejection'
A woman has been urged to leave her husband after he cancelled her job interview, claiming it would 'save her from rejection'. Taking to Reddit earlier this year, the user that goes by of Mall4907677, revealed how she had to leave her job in 2019 due to 'physical disabilities'. After...
Amazon Worker Shocks Viewers For Getting Paid to Do 'Absolutely Nothing'
One TikToker is going viral after showing a day in her "side hustle" working for Amazon Flex delivery service.
Woman Cancels Thanksgiving Plans After Parents Refuse To Call Her Adopted Children Their Grandchildren
Do you agree with the woman or do you think she overreacted?
Most of Gen Z doesn't think they'll ever be able to buy a house — so they're living with their parents and working multiple jobs
Pandemic job losses left Gen Z the most unemployed generation. They still don't feel stable in their jobs — or futures.
“My time is as valuable as yours,” woman tells store manager and walks out of job interview.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am the type of person who likes to either be prompt or early to all of my appointments and responsibilities that I have. I think it’s one of the few easy things a person can do to show they are thoughtful and courteous to another person, by respecting their time. I’ve always been like this, I just hate being late, and I think it’s a good virtue of mine.
20-Year-Old Daughter ‘Angry’ After Parents Spend Her College Fund on Kitchen Remodel
Parents are wondering if they're in the wrong after admitting to spending their daughter's college tuition on a kitchen remodel. On Reddit, the dad explained that his 20-year-old daughter decided to return to college after dropping out to pursue other options. While this might sound like good news for most...
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
6 Jobs That Make You Rich Fast Without a Degree
In the United States, there's typically a direct correlation between education and salary. The more degrees you attain, the more money you'll make -- on average. Although most of the big six-figure...
"I Married Her Because She Was Pretty Enough And I Liked Being Around Her," And 20 Other Stories From People Who Married Their "Last Resort" Person
"I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a woman at a bar and thought, She's pretty enough and I like being around her. The thing is, we grew together, and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. At no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore. "
Woman working 3 jobs to support her two daughters and herself doesn’t have time to shower
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend, who worked in HR, was having a rough week when another employee went in to complain about how badly one of her coworkers smelled. My HR friend went out to check on the employee in question and agreed that the lady in question definitely needed a shower or deodorant or something. Understanding that a lot of people don’t want to use deodorant or antiperspirants due to the chemicals, my friend in HR was well-versed in helping employees deal with such issues.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 2