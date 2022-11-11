Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Report: Driver Had Been Stopped By Police Shortly Before Fatal I-55 Crash
The Auburn man who is now facing charges in a fatal crash on Interstate 55 last week had been stopped by police shortly before the deadly collision, but left the scene in defiance of the officer’s instructions. The State Journal-Register reports that a Divernon police officer pulled 44-year-old Shane...
Effingham Radio
Two Individuals Facing Multiple Felony Charges In Fayette County Court
Two individuals are facing multiple felony charges in Fayette County Court after their arrests last week. 56 year old Lisa E. Tedrick has been charged in Fayette County Court with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Felon for allegedly possessing ammunition. The Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Weapons by Felon charges are both Class 3 Felonies while the other charge is a Misdemeanor.
foxillinois.com
Man arrested in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the January 6th Capitol Riot has now been arrested for a deadly crash on I-55. Shane Woods, 44, has been arrested for reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence, fleeing/eluding, driving under the influence. "Our...
wlds.com
Carlinville Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Death of Toddler
A Carlinville woman has pleaded not guilty to the death of a toddler. 33-year-old Ashley N. Bottoms of Carlinville entered a plea of not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the life of a child in Macoupin County Court yesterday. Bottoms was arrested for causing the death of...
wlds.com
Auburn Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrested for Fatal I-55 Crash
An Auburn man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer and members of the media during the January 6th Capitol Riot has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. The State Journal Register reports that 44 year...
wglc.net
Illinois man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed boy
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced 36-year-old DeAngelo Higgs of Madison this week following his August conviction on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and other felony charges. Higgs was one of three men charged in the September 2021 shooting outside an East St. Louis grocery store. Mason Mitchell, who was then 3 years old at the time, was one of seven people wounded. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the boy suffered a paralyzing spinal injury and now uses a wheelchair.
newschannel20.com
Driver arrested for DUI in Fox Bridge Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One person has been arrested after a crash Sunday night. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Fox Bridge Road. Springfield Police say the driver involved in the single-vehicle crash was taken to Springfield Memorial Health. They were later arrested for driving under the influence. We'll...
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested for stealing from Illinois School for the Deaf
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WLDS) — A Jacksonville man was arrested in connection to a theft from the Illinois School for the Deaf, according to our media partner WLDS. The Illinois School for the Deaf security reported to police that one of the school's dark green utility vehicles was stolen around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
geneseorepublic.com
Illinois man who pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 attack is arrested in fatal Interstate 55 crash
A 44-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. Illinois State Police confirmed Sunday morning Shane...
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
Body found in vehicle after gas station shooting
A man was found dead inside a vehicle after a gas station shooting Sunday evening.
St. Louis County residents concerned over intersection after fatal accident
Neighbors paid tribute to a woman who was struck and killed in a car crash in Florissant on Saturday.
Illinois man charged in kidnapping and murder case
The Clinton County State's Attorney's Office charged a Breese, Illinois man in connection with a recent kidnapping and murder investigation.
wmix94.com
Breese man charged with murder of man found dead near Carlyle Lake
CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $2 million for a 28-year-old Breese man held in the Clinton County Jail on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Valentin Nau Navarro-Lopez is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, along with Class 2 felony kidnapping and Class 4 felony unlawful restraint in connection with the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Marcos Chaves, also of Breese.
wlds.com
Alexander Man Sentenced For 2021 Waverly Crash
Morgan County Court sentenced a multiple traffic offender on Thursday to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections. 33 year old William J. Sanders of Alexander pleaded guilty to felony driving on a revoked license causing personal injury on Thursday in court. The charge stems from a string of traffic arrests dating back to January 28th of last year.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested After Stealing UTV from ISD
Jacksonville Police were called after a man allegedly stole a vehicle from a school yesterday morning. The Illinois School for the Deaf security detail reported to police that one of the school’s dark green utility vehicles had been taken around 9:30 yesterday morning. The unknown suspect at the time...
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Shelby County Court
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Michale Brown, age 45, of Shelbyville was sentenced to eight years in prison for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2-10 years in prison. In addition, a concurrent seven years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender conviction, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in prison.
Suspects steal over $22K in merchandise from St. Louis-area department stores
FENTON, Mo. — Four Texas women are being held on $75,000 cash-only bonds for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from St. Louis department stores. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 33-year-old Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 39-year-old Desdemona Dila, 31-year-old Ana Curuera and 32-year-old Ecsmira Vasile were charged with stealing $750 or more.
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to 5 Years in IDOC
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, James Griffith, age 42, of Shelbyville was sentenced to five (5) years in prison for the offense of Domestic Battery with a Prior Aggravated Battery conviction, a Class 4 Felony with an extended sentencing range of 1 to 6 years in prison.
newschannel20.com
Foster family concerned over DCFS handling of Hunter Drew's case
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three-year-old Hunter Drew died last month, just weeks after he was taken from his aunt and uncle and given to his biological father. Ashley Bottoms is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. She's accused of injuring Hunter and then not...
