BBC

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

Kevin Conroy, who is best known for voicing Batman, has died aged 66. He first played Bruce Wayne 30 years ago in Batman: The Animated Series and went on to appear in a number of TV shows, feature films and video games. He also voiced the superhero in the video...
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoë Kravitz explains what made shooting ‘The Batman’ a most bizarre experience

Matt Reeves’ The Batman redefined Catwoman thanks to Zoë Kravitz’s exceptional performance, but the actress herself thinks the entire experience was bizarre from a production standpoint. Superhero movies feature a lot of anachronistic elements that require an effort of imagination on the viewer’s part to suspend their...
wegotthiscovered.com

Andrew Garfield has harsh words for capitalism’s effect on art, including his acting roles

Andrew Garfield is an artist, through and through. That much was made clear in a recent interview between the 39-year-old actor and GQ. During the interview, Garfield took time to gush about his time as Spider-Man, his history in theater and onscreen, and even to deride the effect capitalism has on art. The age we’re currently living in puts many artists in a tough spot, and Garfield isn’t a fan.
wegotthiscovered.com

Snyderverse fans fear for Batfleck following Warner Bros.’ CEO’s ominous DCU plans

Even though there have been significant alterations in who decides the future of DCU from here on out, the MCU rival is yet to find its footing. At a time like this, bold declarations, no matter how vague, coming from those at the helm of the DC cinematic universe are enough to kickstart a debate, especially when said comments are interpreted as an announcement of the end of Ben Affleck’s time as Gotham’s savior.
wegotthiscovered.com

Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’

Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is DC’s Mister Terrific and has he ever appeared in the DCU?

With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the reins at DC, some lesser-known DC characters will undoubtedly be brought into the forefront like Gunn did with characters in The Suicide Squad and through his Marvel work in Guardians of the Galaxy. Since rising to the top of DC’s ranks at the beginning of November, Gunn has posted images of two lesser-known DC characters, posting Lobo last week and posting Mister Terrific more recently.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets the crossover we’ve always wanted to see as ‘Wakanda Forever’ spinoff talk heats up

Happy Monday, Marvel maniacs! Wakanda Forever fever is currently sweeping the globe following Black Panther 2‘s box office-breaking opening weekend, and naturally ever-greedy fans are already ready to return to this corner of the MCU, and are gearing up for some spinoffs. We’ve got Ironheart to come next fall, of course, but it seems a different character is folks’ preferred pick to lead an offshoot. Elsewhere, a dream Spidey crossover has come true thanks to some fan ingenuity…
wegotthiscovered.com

Rian Johnson teases his ‘Star Wars’ trilogy and calls ‘The Last Jedi’ a life highpoint

We could forgive Rian Johnson for never wanting to ever dip his toe into Star Wars again. The Last Jedi director received a white-hot torrent of fan fury after his 2017 entry in the sequel trilogy, receiving abuse across all forms of social media. But he had the last laugh, following it up with hit whodunnit Knives Out, and promptly selling the rights to the two sequels to Netflix for an incredible $469 million.
wegotthiscovered.com

An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core

Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares behind-the-scenes ‘Wakanda Forever’ photo with ‘ex’ Martin Freeman

Warning: The article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever including one featuring her on-screen ex-husband, Martin Freeman. While the fantastical kingdoms of Wakanda and Talokan and their rivalry are the main focal points of Wakanda Forever, the...

