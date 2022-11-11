Read full article on original website
BBC
Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66
Kevin Conroy, who is best known for voicing Batman, has died aged 66. He first played Bruce Wayne 30 years ago in Batman: The Animated Series and went on to appear in a number of TV shows, feature films and video games. He also voiced the superhero in the video...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoë Kravitz explains what made shooting ‘The Batman’ a most bizarre experience
Matt Reeves’ The Batman redefined Catwoman thanks to Zoë Kravitz’s exceptional performance, but the actress herself thinks the entire experience was bizarre from a production standpoint. Superhero movies feature a lot of anachronistic elements that require an effort of imagination on the viewer’s part to suspend their...
wegotthiscovered.com
Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series leaves fans yearning for a ‘Hill House’ tier story
You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, hit the streaming service recently. After all, last month was enormous for TV – with House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Andor all airing almost simultaneously at one point.
wegotthiscovered.com
Christina Applegate gives moving speech in first public appearance since MS diagnosis
It’s been a little over a year since national treasure and star of Dead To Me, Christina Applegate, revealed she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis – a neurological condition that disrupts how the brain talks to the body. Now the actress has made her first public appearance since revealing her condition to the world.
wegotthiscovered.com
Andrew Garfield has harsh words for capitalism’s effect on art, including his acting roles
Andrew Garfield is an artist, through and through. That much was made clear in a recent interview between the 39-year-old actor and GQ. During the interview, Garfield took time to gush about his time as Spider-Man, his history in theater and onscreen, and even to deride the effect capitalism has on art. The age we’re currently living in puts many artists in a tough spot, and Garfield isn’t a fan.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘She-Hulk’ slander continues as fans rank 2022’s finest comic book offerings
It’s been a busy year for fans of comic book adaptations. From Marvel to DC, to season three of The Boys and Netflix’s fantastic The Sandman, there was something for everyone. However, some can’t seem to get over one particular show that caused quite a stir in 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
Snyderverse fans fear for Batfleck following Warner Bros.’ CEO’s ominous DCU plans
Even though there have been significant alterations in who decides the future of DCU from here on out, the MCU rival is yet to find its footing. At a time like this, bold declarations, no matter how vague, coming from those at the helm of the DC cinematic universe are enough to kickstart a debate, especially when said comments are interpreted as an announcement of the end of Ben Affleck’s time as Gotham’s savior.
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’
Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn resigns himself to every shred of his social media activity devolving into Marvel vs. DC tribalism
As the current co-CEO of DC Studios that also has a pair of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects on their way to the big and small screens in the coming months, nobody is caught in the middle of the never-ending superhero storm quite like James Gunn. He’s delivered The Suicide Squad...
wegotthiscovered.com
The insane, audacious, and highly controversial Nazi-hunting show everyone forgot about drops first look at season 2
When it was first released to much fanfare, the internet and pop culture in general couldn’t get enough of Prime Video’s incendiary pulp thriller Hunters, which reigned as the streaming service’s most popular episodic effort for weeks. However, reaching such highs out of the gate inevitably leads...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is DC’s Mister Terrific and has he ever appeared in the DCU?
With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the reins at DC, some lesser-known DC characters will undoubtedly be brought into the forefront like Gunn did with characters in The Suicide Squad and through his Marvel work in Guardians of the Galaxy. Since rising to the top of DC’s ranks at the beginning of November, Gunn has posted images of two lesser-known DC characters, posting Lobo last week and posting Mister Terrific more recently.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pete Davidson’s unconventional and unpredictable horror movie debut gets showered in praise
Comedy and horror’s lines so often blur, with it almost no surprise a comedian could easily shift across to the more gory end of town, but it’s utterly shocking to see Pete Davidson of all people headline something in the horror genre. A24’s 2022 hot streak has been...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets the crossover we’ve always wanted to see as ‘Wakanda Forever’ spinoff talk heats up
Happy Monday, Marvel maniacs! Wakanda Forever fever is currently sweeping the globe following Black Panther 2‘s box office-breaking opening weekend, and naturally ever-greedy fans are already ready to return to this corner of the MCU, and are gearing up for some spinoffs. We’ve got Ironheart to come next fall, of course, but it seems a different character is folks’ preferred pick to lead an offshoot. Elsewhere, a dream Spidey crossover has come true thanks to some fan ingenuity…
wegotthiscovered.com
A nonsensical sequel that almost saw an iconic franchise jump the shark shoots for the streaming stars
Cinema had changed an awful lot between Roger Moore’s third and fourth outings as James Bond, with 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me releasing only three months after Star Wars revolutionized blockbusters forever. As a result, sci-fi was suddenly in vogue, with 007 jumping on the bandwagon in preposterous fashion with Moonraker.
wegotthiscovered.com
Rian Johnson teases his ‘Star Wars’ trilogy and calls ‘The Last Jedi’ a life highpoint
We could forgive Rian Johnson for never wanting to ever dip his toe into Star Wars again. The Last Jedi director received a white-hot torrent of fan fury after his 2017 entry in the sequel trilogy, receiving abuse across all forms of social media. But he had the last laugh, following it up with hit whodunnit Knives Out, and promptly selling the rights to the two sequels to Netflix for an incredible $469 million.
wegotthiscovered.com
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core
Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
wegotthiscovered.com
An infamously tortured production that delivered a stone-cold sci-fi classic remains as beloved as ever
Any blockbuster that suffers from extensive behind the scenes issues tends to be viewed with a degree of skepticism, and the knives were being sharpened very early on for Doug Liman’s Edge of Tomorrow given the widespread tales of woe that were emanating from the set on a worryingly regular basis.
wegotthiscovered.com
An acclaimed legacy sequel that actually justified its existence for once takes the fight to streaming
An alarming number of legacy sequels appear to exist solely for the sake of squeezing as much cash as possible out of a lucrative property, instead of genuinely justifiable storytelling reasons. There are exceptions to the rule, though, and Rocky Balboa is most definitely one of them. Even the most...
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares behind-the-scenes ‘Wakanda Forever’ photo with ‘ex’ Martin Freeman
Warning: The article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever including one featuring her on-screen ex-husband, Martin Freeman. While the fantastical kingdoms of Wakanda and Talokan and their rivalry are the main focal points of Wakanda Forever, the...
