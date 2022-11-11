Bravo Looking To Bring Back Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon & Dorinda Medley For 'RHONY Legacy': Report

mega

Bravo fans are about to get a lot more of The Real Housewives of New York City ! According to a new report, after the network announced the rebooted cast for the fan-favorite city at BravoCon 2022, they have also made casting decisions about the upcoming RHONY Legacy as well.

mega

Sources revealed that Bravo is aiming to nab alums Jill Zarin , Kelly Bensimon , Dorinda Medley , Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan to star in the spin-off, which will reportedly go into production next year. Two other former cast members who have not been named yet will also join the ladies.

THE OG OF NYC! JILL ZARIN OPENS UP ABOUT NEW SEASON OF 'GIRLS TRIP,' 'RHONY' LEGACY & NEW CRYSTAL CANDLE LINE

Per insiders, contracts haven’t been signed but talks are underway. Shockingly cut from the lineup of all stars was original housewife Ramona Singer , who caused quite a bit of controversy during season 13.

As OK! previously reported , a racism investigation was launched at Bravo after the real estate agent allegedly made inappropriate remarks to former cast member Eboni K. Williams .

mega

After the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer asked the attorney to leave her home , Singer reportedly remarked, “This is why we shouldn’t have Black people on the show."

COUNTESS LUANN DE LESSEPS 'DID NOT SEE' THE DOUBLE 'RHONY' SHOW NEWS COMING, REVEALS SHE WANTS TO SEE JILL ZARIN, KELLY BENSIMON & DORINDA MEDLEY RETURN

mega

News of the new show on its way into production comes months after Andy Cohen made the announcement that the beloved series would be split into two shows, one being the reboot with an entirely new cast and the other show being with a group of former cast members.

"You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY ," the executive producer said of the decision . "We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."

“Our loyal fans have spoken as to what they want to see and what they don’t want to see — and we’ve taken that all into account,” he said. “And this is a series where you’re going to expect to see fan-favorites from the show’s great history."

Page Six first reported the casting decisions for RHONY Legacy .