Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Related
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino with latest offensive explosion vs. Browns
The Miami Dolphins’ offense fired on all cylinders in their Week 10 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The eruption of scoring from the Dolphins is not only impressive and entertaining as hell to watch but also historic. According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino as the only signal-callers in Dolphins history with three or more passing TDs in three straight games.
Chiefs’ Carlos Dunlap gets his 100th sack vs. Jags
The Kansas City Chiefs were a part of history on Sunday as Carlos Dunlap recorded his 100th career sacks against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Coach Andy Reid admits the Chiefs ‘goofed’ on the coin toss before Sunday’s game
The Chiefs had an out-of-the ordinary start to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
Albany Herald
Josh McDaniels Suffers an Unforgivable Loss
We arrived at Sunday’s Raiders-Colts game in search of comedy. Indianapolis hired Jeff Saturday off television on Tuesday. At a time in the week when most teams were putting the finishing touches on their game plans, the Colts were being turned down for the play-caller role by their first in-house candidate because they wouldn’t pay him for the privilege. They decided at the last minute to change quarterbacks and still managed to show up in Las Vegas on Sunday prepared enough to eke out their fourth win of the season.
Plan gone wrong: Seahawks defense didn’t expect Buccaneers run game in Munich
Seattle’s coaches crafted a plan in scheme and personnel to defend the opposite of what happened to the defense in Germany.
Albany Herald
Bucs' defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's regular-season debut in Germany
Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late rally to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 Sunday in Munich, the NFL's first regular-season game played in Germany. The NFC South-leading Bucs (5-5), who entered last in the league with an average of 61 yards...
Albany Herald
Packers end five-game skid with OT win over Cowboys
Mason Crosby kicked a 28-yard field goal with 3:06 left in overtime to lift the host Green Bay Packers to a dramatic 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson, and the Packers rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field. The Cowboys' coach won a Super Bowl with Green Bay during his tenure from 2006-18.
Albany Herald
Kenny Pickett, George Pickens power Steelers past Saints
Rookies Kenny Pickett and George Pickens each ran for a touchdown and the host Pittsburgh Steelers rode their defense to a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. Pickett completed 18 of 30 passes for just 199 yards for the Steelers, whose two rushing touchdowns were all...
Albany Herald
Dolphins power past Browns to extend winning streak
Jeff Wilson led a potent rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the host Miami Dolphins crushed the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday. The Dolphins (7-3) head into their bye week on a four-game winning streak after shutting down one of the NFL's best running teams.
Albany Herald
Lions storm back to beat Bears for second straight division win
Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead score as the Detroit Lions rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the host Chicago Bears 31-30 on Sunday. Detroit (3-6) recorded its first road victory since Dan Campbell became the head coach before last season.
Inactives for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Week 10
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 10 matchup.
Albany Herald
Titans shake off slow start, push past Broncos
Ryan Tannehill was 19-of-36 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had five receptions for 119 yards and two scores, and the Tennessee Titans rallied to defeat the Denver Broncos 17-10 at Nashville on Sunday. Derrick Henry was held to 53 yards rushing on 19 carries for the...
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
The Kansas City Chiefs will play host again and welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 902 yards last week.
News4Jax.com
🔒 Win two tickets to see Jaguars host Baltimore Ravens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Baltimore Ravens will soon be tapping on the door of TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars host the AFC North leaders on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m and one News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team. Enter the Insider Jaguars Tickets...
numberfire.com
Jerick McKinnon (shoulder/knee) questionable for Kansas City's Week 10 contest against Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (shoulder/knee) is questionable to play in Week 10's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. McKinnon's availability is currently in question after the veteran running back was downgraded from full to limited on Friday. Look for Clyde Edwards-Helaire to see an increased role in Week 10 if McKinnon is inactive.
Albany Herald
Despite disappointing effort at Carolina, Falcons still in playoff hunt
Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans tried to put a positive spin on a 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in which Atlanta was thoroughly outplayed in every facet while dropping its second straight game. “This was an eye opener, which can be kind of good for you,” Evans said....
Colts vs. Raiders: Inactive players for Week 10
Wesley French C — Chris Williams DT — DE Kwity Paye (ankle) and TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) were questionable entering the game but are both active. With Ashton Dulin activated, WR Mike Strachan is a healthy scratch. QB Nick Foles is a healthy scratch with Matt Ryan getting the...
Comments / 0