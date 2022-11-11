Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Richland County Foundation Women’s Fund awards grants
MANSFIELD - The Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation recently held its annual luncheon and awarded over $40,000 in grants and announced the JoAnn Dutton Award honoree. For the fourth year in a row, the WF granted $25,000 to Richland County Youth and Family Council for the childcare...
richlandsource.com
Family Life Counseling launches 3 new services: CABHS, MRSS and Level Up Wellness & Recovery
MANSFIELD -- Family Life Counseling Psychiatric Services has announced three new programs: Comprehensive Adolescent Behavioral Health Services (CABHS), Mobile Response Stabilization Services (MRSS) and Level Up Wellness & Recovery. Each program with its own specific goal.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: 'What in the world' does the City of Mansfield mean by 'readiness to serve' water charge?
Question: The city of Mansfield is considering raising water rates. One of the proposed charges each month is a "readiness to serve" charge. What in the world does that term mean? I've seen no explanation. How much will it cost water customers? How much money will be generated and what will it be used for? Please tell me more.
richlandsource.com
Diamond Wipes International completes $5 million Bucyrus expansion
BUCYRUS – Diamond Wipes International announced Tuesday that it has completed a nearly $5 million project for a production line at their facility in Bucyrus. The newly added line creates five full-time positions in addition to the 75 positions they currently employ.
richlandsource.com
2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
richlandsource.com
Pioneer Career & Technology Center presents Knipp with Distinguished Alumni Award
SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continues to live, work, and serve their school districts or continues to promote Career Technical Education.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
cleveland19.com
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
whbc.com
Family Seeking Assistance for North Canton Woman Following Fire
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The daughter of a North Canton woman who lost her home and most of her companion animals in a Sunday fire is asking for some GoFundMe help. Sharon Mallady was not home at the time of the fire in the 1200...
richlandsource.com
A view from history: Mansfield’s arches
Last week we looked at the Feast of Ceres in Mansfield, the grand celebration of the fall harvest and Mansfield's abundant industry. One other notable aspect of this celebration was actually a part of the Mansfield streetscape for many years: Mansfield's lighted arches on Main Street.
Union workers from Amherst's Nordson Corporation go on strike
AMHERST, Ohio — Approximately 133 union workers from Amherst's Nordson Corporation are on strike. "The Local 1802 Lodge of International machinist and aerospace workers are striking for better healthcare and better wages in these days of increasing inflation and outrageous family healthcare costs," according to an e-mail sent to 3News early Monday from a spokesperson for Local 1802.
cleveland19.com
Lorain condo owner says property manager has failed to fix collapsing balconies
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Condo owners at Residents on the Green in Lorain are worried about the balconies collapsing on their building. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s worried someone will get seriously hurt if the balconies aren’t fixed in time. “You can see...
Wayne County sheriff looking for missing man
Robert Barker, 61, from Wooster Township, was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a Facebook post.
wksu.org
Akron residents voice environmental concerns over proposed new development at White Pond Drive
Akron residents are speaking out against a proposed new development that they say could harm the environment. In September, city council unanimously approved a permit for a mixed-use residential and retail development called White Pond Reserve to be built on green space on the city’s west side. But at...
whbc.com
Six-Figure, Companion Animal Loss in North Canton House Fire
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unusual suspected cause for a house fire in North Canton that snuffed out the lives of five dogs and a cat. The city’s fire department says peat moss that had recently been stirred up in a basement container likely heated up, starting a fire that ran up through the walls.
richlandsource.com
Betty Gail Huff
Betty Gail Huff, 66, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 after a long one year battle with cancer. She was born in Mansfield to Sarah Moore and father on January 1, 1956. Sarah passed away when Betty was young and was then raised by her maternal grandparents, Gene and Catherine Carter.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Glitter, Sparkle & Shine: Love on a Mission's 2022 Gala
Love on a Mission, a Mansfield-based LGBTQIA+ youth support group, hosted its third annual gala Nov. 12 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center. The event brought in more than 300 attendees. The gala added the "Sam Ramirez" award this year, given to a local adult who is generous with their resources...
Pets perish in North Canton house fire
A house fire that left destruction in its wake is now out in North Canton, firefighters said.
richlandsource.com
David Allen Barnhart
David Allen Barnhart, age 91, resident of Shelby, died unexpectedly Sunday, November 13, 2022 at OhioHealth Shelby following a sudden cardiac event surrounded by his loving family. Born North of New Washington on July 11, 1931 to Jesse and Hildred (Smith) Barnhart, David had been an area resident for the...
richlandsource.com
Pamela Kay Conley
Pamela Kay (Robson) Conley, 68, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday, November 14, 2022. Pam was born on December 5, 1953, in Mansfield, to Richard L. and Wilma J. (Owens) Robson. She was a member of Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church. She was married to the love of her life, Richard L. Conley, Sr, for 45 years, and he preceded her in death on January 14, 2022. Pam was a caretaker, always giving of herself for others. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going out to eat for dinner, and watching Blue Bloods. She often had a Pepsi in her hand.
Comments / 0