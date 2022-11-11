ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says Laporta

(Reuters) – Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga’s financial fair play rules. Barca’s accounts are “healthy” again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of 1.23 billion euros...
104.1 WIKY

Ivory Coast to withdraw from U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali- letter

ABIDJAN (Reuters) -Ivory Coast will gradually withdraw its contribution of military and police from a United Nations peacekeeping force in Mali, according to a letter by its ambassador to the U.N., after Bamako detained 46 of its soldiers in July. Mali accused the soldiers of being mercenaries. Ivory Coast says...

Comments / 0

Community Policy