Black Eyes are back! That sentence isn’t going to mean anything to a whole lot of people, but if you ever got a chance to see the wild, percussive DC band live, then you already know this is a big, big deal. Black Eyes released two albums on Dischord in the early ’00s, and there’s some great music on those records. But the records are nothing compared to the locked-in percussive attack of the band’s shows — two bassists, two drummers, one guy who screeched real loud while flailing at a guitar or a cowbell. I saw Black Eyes play a ton of DIY shows in Baltimore back in the day, and those shows routinely peeled my face off. I can’t believe I’m getting another chance to witness that insanity.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO