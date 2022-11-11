Read full article on original website
Blur Announce London Reunion Show
Blur have announced that they will be reuniting for a show at Wembley Stadium in London next July. It’ll be their first show in eight years following the tour in support of 2015’s The Magic Whip. “We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we...
Eluvium – “Escapement” & “Swift Automatons”
For nearly 20 years, the Portland composer Matthew Robert Cooper has been recording gorgeously acoustic ambient music under the name Eluvium. Early next year, Cooper will follow his last two Eluvium albums, 2020’s Virga I and 2021’s Virga II, with the new LP (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality. That new Eluvium album is inspired by the works of TS Eliot and Richard Brautigan and also by the way that algorithms regulate humankind’s interactions with machines. Cooper recorded the album with a number of different musicians, including a full orchestra, working with them all remotely.
PinkPantheress – “Do You Miss Me?” (Prod. Kaytranada)
A little more than a year ago, the young British dance-pop auteur PinkPantheress release To Hell With It, her 19-minute debut mixtape. After a record like that and a whole lot of viral success, the standard operating procedure would be to crank out a full-length album. But PinkPantheress is a creature of the internet, and albums don’t seem especially relevant to her. Instead, she’s been cranking out collaborations: “Picture In My Mind” with Sam Gellaitry, “Where You Are” with WILLOW, a Drake remix with GoldLink. Today, PinkPantheress has dropped another new single on us, and she recorded it with Montreal dance great Kaytranada.
D.C. Post-Hardcore Band Black Eyes Reuniting For First Shows In 20 Years
Black Eyes are back! That sentence isn’t going to mean anything to a whole lot of people, but if you ever got a chance to see the wild, percussive DC band live, then you already know this is a big, big deal. Black Eyes released two albums on Dischord in the early ’00s, and there’s some great music on those records. But the records are nothing compared to the locked-in percussive attack of the band’s shows — two bassists, two drummers, one guy who screeched real loud while flailing at a guitar or a cowbell. I saw Black Eyes play a ton of DIY shows in Baltimore back in the day, and those shows routinely peeled my face off. I can’t believe I’m getting another chance to witness that insanity.
Stream The First Act Of Smashing Pumpkins’ New 33-Song Rock Opera ATUM
The Smashing Pumpkins will never, ever tire of making grand statements. A couple of months ago, the band announced plans for their new 33-song opus ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. ATUM is the band’s sequel to their previous epics, 1995’s Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machines Of God.
The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Accused Of Groping The Marías Singer
Yesterday, María Zardoya, leader of the Marías, accused Brandon Fried, drummer of the popular California alt-rock band the Neighbourhood, of groping her. The Neighbourhood responded by thanking Zardoya and announcing that Fried “will no longer be a member of” the band. On her Instagram story yesterday,...
AFI Will Perform Sing The Sorrow In Full For Its 20th Anniversary
AFI will perform their 2003 album Sing The Sorrow in full for its 20th anniversary next year. The band will play the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on March 11. A teaser trailer for the show notes that it will be the “first and last time ever” that AFI will do the album in its entirety. They’ll be joined by special guests Jawbreaker, Chelsea Wolfe, and Choir Boy.
Paramore Change The Cover Of Their 2013 Self-Titled Album
Paramore have changed the cover of their 2013 self-titled album on streaming services. The original artwork showed Hayley Williams, Taylor York, and former bassist Jeremy Davis, who left the group in 2015 and was later involved in a legal dispute with the band. That dispute was settled in 2017, but the artwork was recently changed to a photo of Williams on her own, wearing a jean jacket that reads “GROW UP” on the back.
The Number Ones: Twenty Chart-Topping Hits That Reveal The History Of Pop Music
When Tom Breihan launched his Stereogum column in early 2018, “The Number Ones” — a space in which he has been writing about every #1 hit in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, in chronological order — he figured he’d post capsule-size reviews for each song. But there was so much more to uncover. The column has taken on a life of its own, sparking online debate and occasional death threats.
Kelela – “On The Run”
In September, Kelela returned with “Washed Away,” her first new single in the five years since releasing her debut album Take Me Apart. Since then, she’s released “Happy Ending,” which was produced with LSDXOXO with additional production from Bambii. Today, Kelela is announcing her long-awaited sophomore album, RAVEN, coming February 10 via Warp. Both “Washed Away” and “Happy Ending” are on the album, plus an undulating new cut, “On The Run,” which is produced by Yo van Lenz, Kelela, Kaytranada, and Bambii, with additional production by Asmara.
Grammy Nominations 2023: Surprises, Snubs, & More Takeaways
For such a mundane institution, the Grammys have a way of bringing out extreme emotions, from scathing of-course-they-did laughter to searing oh-no-they-didn’t anger. Here are some takeaways from the newly unveiled nominations. Extremely Predictable Even By Grammy Standards. The Recording Academy of course always ignores vast galaxies of great...
Tkay Maidza – “Nights In December”
In 2021, the Australian pop experimentalist Tkay Maidza wrapped up her Last Year Was Weird series, which rolled out as three EPs over the course of a few years. Today, she’s back with a new song, a groovy holiday-themed track called “Nights In December.” “I thought it would be cool to make a song that captures the feeling of a new relationship but using wintertime in New York as the inspiration,” she said in a statement. “I had a trip where I spent a winter in New York, and it was really beautiful so I almost wanted to recreate that feeling in a song.” Check it out below.
Stream Lunar Vacation’s A Living Room Christmas EP
Last year, the Atlanta indie rockers Lunar Vacation released their full-length debut Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp. Today, they’ve followed that album with something a little more seasonal and low-stakes. Lunar Vacation have just released the new holiday EP A Living Room Christmas, a pleasant and amiable collection of three covers.
Death Valley Girls – “What Are The Odds”
Death Valley Girls, the great psychedelic garage rock band from Los Angeles, released Under The Spell Of Joy, their most recent album, in 2020. Since then, the band has released some excellent one-off singles like “When I’m Free” and “It’s All Really Kind Of Amazing.” Today, the band announces that they’ve got a new album called Islands In The Sky coming early next year. The LP will feature “When I’m Free” and “It’s All Really Amazing,” as well as their brand-new single “What Are The Odds.”
Homesick Festival 2023 Has Snail Mail, Deafheaven, Fiddlehead, & More
Ceremony’s Anthony Anzaldo is bringing his Homesick Festival back in January. It’ll be a two-night stand at the UC Theatre in Berkeley on Jan. 20 and 21 with a lineup including Snail Mail, Deafheaven, Fiddlehead, Lilys, Margaritas Podridas, Nuevo Testamento, Screaming Females, Sheer Mag, Shutups, Spy, Sunami, Supercrush, Tempers, and more to be announced. Tickets will be on sale here this Thursday, Nov. 17 at noon PST. Seems like it’ll be a good time.
R. Ring – “Still Life”
The Breeders’ Kelley Deal and Ampline’s Mike Montgomery started their project R. Ring almost a decade ago. Naturally, being busy with their other bands, they’ve only put out one full-length album so far, Ignite The Rest, in 2017. Today, they’re announcing a follow-up, War Poems, We Rested, which they recorded with Bat Fangs drummer Laura King. The first 200 copies of the album will include poems inspired by the song from Sadie Dupuis, Hanif Abdurraqib, Lee Renaldo, and more.
Bodysync – “this edible ain’t shit”
The electronic dance duo Bodysync — aka Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage — released their BIG WOOF EP in September, and they teamed with Tinashe on the single “Body” early this year. Today they’ve got another contagious blog-house-ish bop called “this edible ain’t shit.” Over the course of two minutes, it rides increasingly harried synth riffs and an intensifying backbeat before settling back into a hard-thumping groove. Listen below.
Gucci Mane – “Letter To Takeoff”
Gucci Mane has shared a new single, “Letter To Takeoff,” which acts as a eulogy for the Migos member, who was shot and killed earlier this month. Migos and Gucci Mane collaborated quite a bit over the years, and they were signed to his 1017 label for a time. Gucci Mane also spoke at the memorial that took place for Takeoff in Atlanta last Friday.
James Blake Contributes New Song “When You Put It Like That” To Neal Brennan Netflix Special Blocks
Back in fall 2020, comedian Neal Brennan posted to Instagram about how he got to perform prior to a December 2019 James Blake show in Los Angeles. Blake and Brennan are actually big fans of each other: the following October, Blake returned the favor by performing at a socially distanced Brennan show where the guys sang “Nobody’s Mad At You” together. More recently, Blake wrote the accompanying music for Brennan’s Netflix comedy special Blocks, which is currently streaming. The track Blake wrote is called “When You Put It Like That.”
Stream Goon’s Surprise EP Red Ladder
It’s been a prolific year for Goon. After releasing their Paint By Numbers Vol. 1 EP in February, the Los Angeles indie rockers briefly released a covers EP benefitting abortion rights in May. The main course for 2022 was full-length Hour Of Green Evening. And today the band is back with a surprise EP called Red Ladder.
