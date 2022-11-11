ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soccer-No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says Laporta

(Reuters) – Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga’s financial fair play rules. Barca’s accounts are “healthy” again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of 1.23 billion euros...
Japan Kishida calls for French cooperation on free, open Indo-Pacific

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told French President Emmanual Macron on Tuesday that Tokyo hopes to strengthen cooperation with France toward achieving a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”. In a meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali, Kishida and...

