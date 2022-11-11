Read full article on original website
Soccer-Fernandes and Ronaldo’s awkward handshake was just a joke – Joao Mario
(Reuters) – An awkward handshake between Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes was the result of a joke between the Portugal and Manchester United team mates, Portugal midfielder Joao Mario said on Tuesday. The cold interaction between the pair on Monday was caught on camera and went viral on social...
Soccer-World Cup 2022 fixtures: full schedule of games and kick-off times
(Reuters) – The 2022 World Cup in Qatar — the first edition to be held in the Middle East and second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament — begins on Nov. 20 with the home side taking on Ecuador. Brazil are the...
Endangered jaguar cubs find new home in Argentine national park
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Two jaguar cubs and their mother were set to be released into an Argentine national park Tuesday after a successful effort at breeding them in captivity to help protect the feline species from the threat of extinction. Mother Mbarete is returning to Ibera National Park...
Tuvalu turns to the metaverse as rising seas threaten existence
(Reuters) – Tuvalu said on Tuesday it plans to build a digital version of itself, replicating islands and landmarks and preserving its history and culture as rising sea levels threaten to submerge the tiny Pacific island nation. Tuvalu’s Foreign Minister Simon Kofe told the COP27 climate summit it was...
