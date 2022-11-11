Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Sessions: Space in Los Angeles
We’re thrilled to be hosting Thomas Zurbuchen of NASA; Frank Calvelli, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisitions; Carolyn Mercer of NASA; and many more. In addition to the firesides and panel discussions on the main stage, the event will also include networking, startup exhibits and the chance to connect with attendees from around the world.
Why Web3 is the future of the internet
As society continues to integrate technology into every aspect of life, emerging Web3 tech drives the creators and innovators who envision the future of a decentralized internet.
TechCrunch
Real-time data startup Quix raises a $12.9M Series A round led by MMC Ventures
Accordingly, companies like Spark and Flink have sprung up to address this ksqlDB. Many are either either Java-based solutions or SQL-based analytics solutions. However, U.K. startup Quix says it is a platform for developing event-driven applications with Python, which can have uses in, say, physics-based data modelling and anomaly detection in machine learning.
TechCrunch
Yahaha raises $40M more for its user-generated, low-code immersive gaming platform
Yahaha is describing this as an extension to its previous round, specifically a “Series A+.” We are asking for an updated valuation, but for some context, when it announced funding 11 months ago, I was told that the valuation was a “few hundred million” (so in the wide range of $300-500 million). The raise and valuation both stand out against a backdrop of slim fundraising, especially for consumer startups.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Bootstrapping basics, fintech’s future, tech employers gain advantage
For founders who are interested in building on their own, maintaining control and staying off the fundraising treadmill for as long as possible, investor/entrepreneur Marjorie Radlo-Zandi sets out five basic principles for bootstrapped founders in her latest TC+ article. It’s not for everyone: Self-funded companies will ask more from their...
TechCrunch
TheGist taps AI to summarize Slack channels and threads
Itay Dressler and Itzik Ben Bassat, who’ve held various software engineering and executive roles at startups together over the years, are accustomed to exchanging brief messages. Ben Bassat has ADHD, and for that reason prefers to keep texts on the shorter side. But as he and Dressler were faced with wrangling an increasing number of tools at their employers, they came to realize they weren’t the only ones who could benefit from more succinct updates.
TechCrunch
AI-powered media editing app Descript lands fresh cash from OpenAI
“I founded Descript with the idea of building a simple, intuitive, fully-powered editing tool for video and audio — an editing tool built for the age of AI,” Mason told TechCrunch in an email interview. “We’re on the verge of a generational change in the way we create content — fueled by AI. That includes the kind of tools like creators are already using in Descript, and emerging stuff like generative AI. The challenge for companies like ours is how to make that technology useful and accessible.”
Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap
Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
TechCrunch
Lisbon’s Indico VC launches €25M Opportunity Fund for its scale-ups, taking it to €141M total
Indico launched its first €54 million fund at the beginning of 2019 (covered on TechCrunch here). In 2020 it launched a Partnership with Google for Startups and a related €12 million pre-seed fund for its early-stage programme. This year it also launched a €50 million Blue Fund around...
TechCrunch
From the founders of Acast, Sesamy is setting out to ‘de-wall’ digital content
After recently severing ties with Acast, a popular podcasting platform they founded some eight years ago, Karl Rosander, Måns Ulvestam and Markus Ahlstrand have turned their attention to Sesamy, a company that wants to make waves in the digital content space via two core products. Founded out of Sweden...
TechCrunch
Amazon previews its new delivery drone, the MK30
The MK30, which is set for a 2024 debut, is both smaller and lighter than the earlier version and able to withstand harsher temperatures and a broader range of weather conditions. Another key element here is making things quieter. Drone noise has been one of the most anticipated complaints about bringing these systems into residential settings.
TechCrunch
Supported iPhones in the US and Canada can now contact emergency services via satellite
Emergency SOS via satellite will expand to France, Germany, Ireland and the U.K. next month, Apple announced this morning. As my colleague Devin Coldewey noted in his coverage of Emergency SOS earlier this year, the service differs from the satellite-based data and text connectivity offered by Lynk and T-Mobile and Starlink. While those rely on cell towers strong enough to reach and receive a satellite signal, Emergency SOS — via Globalstar — uses bands that normally require a special antenna.
TechCrunch
YouTube Shorts begins testing shopping features and affiliate marketing
The company is starting to introduce shopping features on YouTube Shorts with eligible creators in the United States who are currently piloting the ability to tag products from their own stores. Viewers in the United States, India, Brazil, Canada and Australia can see the tags and shop through the Shorts. YouTube says it plans to continue bringing tagging to more creators and countries in the future.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch
TuSimple co-founders clap back, consolidation continues and Waymo reaches two milestones
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. This coming week I will be heading to Los Angeles to check out the LA Auto Show, as well as a few EV- and AV-related events. Maybe I’ll see some of you there!
TechCrunch
Vimcal wants be the most nifty calendar app on the block
The company already has web and desktop clients for Windows and Macs (both Intel and M1), and a Chrome extension for folks who like to look at their calendars and schedule their events on a big screen. But until now, Vimcal only supported Google (Google Workspace) accounts. The team has...
Business Insider
High-performance computing saves the day
Welcome to Dataville, a city that wants the best for its residents. Whether there's a cyberattack or a heart attack, Microsoft Azure's high-performance computing solutions and Intel's processing speed empower Dataville's citizens to thwart danger, protect themselves, and innovate to create a better city. Dataville fights financial threats. Many of...
getnews.info
TechCrunch
Zenlytic develops commerce-specific, self-serve business intelligence tool
Bain Capital Ventures led the round and was joined by other investors, including Primary Venture Partners, Correlation Ventures, Company Ventures, Habitat Partners (Red Antler) and the Sequoia Scout Fund. As my colleague Kyle Wiggers wrote earlier this year, business intelligence is getting some love from venture capital firms as the...
