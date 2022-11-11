Another EV stock is set to debut in the US as Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, Vinfast, considers an IPO as soon as January 2023. After a promising start in 2021, Vinfast, the automotive division of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate, Vingroup, looks to accelerate its EV rollout. Vingroup aims “for a better life for everyone” with advanced technologies like electric vehicles and software manufacturing solutions. The Vingroup also owns the leading retail real estate brand in Vietnam.

