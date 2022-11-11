Read full article on original website
The world’s first CO2 battery for long-duration energy storage is headed to the US
Italian startup Energy Dome, maker of the world’s first CO2 battery, is officially entering the US market. Energy Dome’s battery uses carbon dioxide to store energy from wind and solar on the grid. World’s first CO2 battery. Energy Dome announced earlier this month that it has been...
Revel is going to build more EV fast charging Superhubs in the US
Revel, which specializes in building universal fast charging stations in cities and also offers Tesla rideshare and electric moped rentals, today announced that it’s going to expand its network of high-volume, public EV fast charging Superhubs. The Brooklyn-based company will site the new Level 3 charging stations in dense US urban areas.
World’s largest floating offshore wind farm is now online
Hywind Tampen, the world’s largest and Norway’s first floating offshore wind farm, powered up yesterday for the first time. Norwegian power giant Equinor has developed and will operate Hywind Tampen, which consists of 11 8.6 megawatt (MW) turbines. It’s located around 140 km (87 miles) off the Norwegian coast in a water depth of between 260 and 300 meters (853 to 984 feet).
Tesla Gigafactory Texas construction workers sue for labor violations, claim unsafe conditions
Construction workers at Tesla Gigafactory Texas are suing for labor violations amid claims of unsafe conditions at the sprawling site. Gigafactory Texas is Tesla’s latest giant factory site under construction with several large buildings being built to support electric vehicle and battery production. Tesla has been employing thousands of...
Vinfast’s US public listing may come sooner than expected
Another EV stock is set to debut in the US as Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, Vinfast, considers an IPO as soon as January 2023. After a promising start in 2021, Vinfast, the automotive division of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate, Vingroup, looks to accelerate its EV rollout. Vingroup aims “for a better life for everyone” with advanced technologies like electric vehicles and software manufacturing solutions. The Vingroup also owns the leading retail real estate brand in Vietnam.
Largest bus dealer in the US tackling the transportation crisis with custom Ford E-Transit EVs
The largest bus and transport services vehicle dealer in the US, Creative Bus Sales, is teaming up with Forest River Bus to meet the surging demand for zero-emission paratransit electric vans. Creative Bus Sales says it will have 1,000 Ford E-Transit EVs customized by Forest river available by the end of 2022.
Growing EV demand helps Volkswagen reach half a million ID deliveries one year early
As legacy automaker Volkswagen looks to electrify its entire lineup of vehicles over the next decade, it is touting accelerated progress today by reaching a milestone of 500,000 EV deliveries a year early. With ten new EV models planned for deliveries by 2026, Volkswagen is capitalizing off growing EV demand with hopes to further accelerate its electrification strategy around the globe.
SONDORS Metacycle low-cost electric motorcycle begins shipping across the US
The long-awaited SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycle is now beginning deliveries nationwide in the US, according to the latest update from the company. The news follows a rocky rollout for the popular electric motorcycle, which debuted in early 2021 with a $5,000 introductory price tag. The bike wowed new riders by...
Tesla helps boost EV market share in California’s crashing auto market
Tesla is showing some strong resilience in California’s crashing car market and is helping boost EV market share to a new record. With the slowdown that came with the pandemic and the more recent supply chain issues, the auto industry has yet to go back to pre-2020 levels of deliveries.
