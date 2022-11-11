ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

electrek.co

Revel is going to build more EV fast charging Superhubs in the US

Revel, which specializes in building universal fast charging stations in cities and also offers Tesla rideshare and electric moped rentals, today announced that it’s going to expand its network of high-volume, public EV fast charging Superhubs. The Brooklyn-based company will site the new Level 3 charging stations in dense US urban areas.
World’s largest floating offshore wind farm is now online

Hywind Tampen, the world’s largest and Norway’s first floating offshore wind farm, powered up yesterday for the first time. Norwegian power giant Equinor has developed and will operate Hywind Tampen, which consists of 11 8.6 megawatt (MW) turbines. It’s located around 140 km (87 miles) off the Norwegian coast in a water depth of between 260 and 300 meters (853 to 984 feet).
Tesla Gigafactory Texas construction workers sue for labor violations, claim unsafe conditions

Construction workers at Tesla Gigafactory Texas are suing for labor violations amid claims of unsafe conditions at the sprawling site. Gigafactory Texas is Tesla’s latest giant factory site under construction with several large buildings being built to support electric vehicle and battery production. Tesla has been employing thousands of...
Vinfast’s US public listing may come sooner than expected

Another EV stock is set to debut in the US as Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, Vinfast, considers an IPO as soon as January 2023. After a promising start in 2021, Vinfast, the automotive division of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate, Vingroup, looks to accelerate its EV rollout. Vingroup aims “for a better life for everyone” with advanced technologies like electric vehicles and software manufacturing solutions. The Vingroup also owns the leading retail real estate brand in Vietnam.
Growing EV demand helps Volkswagen reach half a million ID deliveries one year early

As legacy automaker Volkswagen looks to electrify its entire lineup of vehicles over the next decade, it is touting accelerated progress today by reaching a milestone of 500,000 EV deliveries a year early. With ten new EV models planned for deliveries by 2026, Volkswagen is capitalizing off growing EV demand with hopes to further accelerate its electrification strategy around the globe.
