104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Fernandes and Ronaldo’s awkward handshake was just a joke – Joao Mario

(Reuters) – An awkward handshake between Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes was the result of a joke between the Portugal and Manchester United team mates, Portugal midfielder Joao Mario said on Tuesday. The cold interaction between the pair on Monday was caught on camera and went viral on social...
Soccer-No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says Laporta

(Reuters) – Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga’s financial fair play rules. Barca’s accounts are “healthy” again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of 1.23 billion euros...

