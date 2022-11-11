Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Fernandes and Ronaldo’s awkward handshake was just a joke – Joao Mario
(Reuters) – An awkward handshake between Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes was the result of a joke between the Portugal and Manchester United team mates, Portugal midfielder Joao Mario said on Tuesday. The cold interaction between the pair on Monday was caught on camera and went viral on social...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-World Cup 2022 fixtures: full schedule of games and kick-off times
(Reuters) – The 2022 World Cup in Qatar — the first edition to be held in the Middle East and second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament — begins on Nov. 20 with the home side taking on Ecuador. Brazil are the...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says Laporta
(Reuters) – Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga’s financial fair play rules. Barca’s accounts are “healthy” again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of 1.23 billion euros...
Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s Full Interview With Piers Morgan
Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan is set to be released tonight and here’s where you can watch it.
World Cup 2022: France captain Hugo Lloris hints he won't wear rainbow armband in Qatar
France soccer captain Hugo Lloris hinted that he won't be wearing a rainbow-colored armband during the Qatar 2022 World Cup next week. Other captains have said they would.
Comments / 0