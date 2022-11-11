ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Kevin Conroy, longtime voice of animated "Batman," dies: "A hero in every sense of the word"

By Kerry Breen
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

Kevin Conroy, one of the iconic voices behind the DC superhero Batman, has died at 66 years old.

Conroy's passing was confirmed by his representative, Steven Neibert, and in a statement from Warner Brothers Discovery, which owns DC. According to the Warner Brothers Discovery statement, Conroy passed after a "short battle with cancer."

The actor voiced the caped crusader in "Batman: The Animated Series," which aired 85 episodes from 1992 to 1996 and in several DC animated movies and video games. In total, he brought the character to life in more than 60 projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9S8v_0j7cYerk00
Kevin Conroy records an episode of "Batman: The Animated Series." Warner Brothers Discovery

In 2019, he performed a live-action version of the role for the first time, appearing on the CW's television event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" as a future version of Bruce Wayne. Conroy also frequently appeared at fan conventions, "greeting fans with the same warmth, respect and enthusiasm they reserved for him," Warner Bros. Discovery said.

Conroy was the first and only openly gay actor to play Batman. In June 2022, Conroy wrote a comic called "Finding Batman" for DC Pride, where he reflected on his experience voicing the character while coming to terms with his sexuality. In a Twitter video shared shortly after the comic was published, Conroy thanked fans for their "overwhelming" support.

Tributes to the actor poured after news of his death was made public. Mark Hamill, who voiced Batman nemesis The Joker in "Batman: The Animated Series" issued a heartfelt statement in the press release calling Conroy "perfection."

"He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother," Hamill said, in the Warner Brothers Discovery statement. "He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWp8L_0j7cYerk00
Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill attend Fan Expo Canada in 2016. Isaiah Trickey

"Kevin was a brilliant actor," Hamill said. "For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it. ... He will always be my Batman."

In a statement to CBS News, Warner Bros. Animation said they were "saddened" by the loss of their "dear friend."

"(Conroy's) iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium," the company said. "We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy."

Paul Dini, the producer of "Batman: The Animated Series" called Conroy "irreplaceable" and "eternal."

"Kevin brought a light with him everywhere, whether in the recording booth giving it his all, or feeding first responders during 9/11, or making sure every fan who ever waited for him had a moment with their Batman," Dini said in the statement provided by Warner Brothers Discovery. "A hero in every sense of the word."

Tara Strong, who voiced Batgirl in the DC Animated Universe, shared a moving tribute to the actor on social media.

"There will never be another," she wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of herself and Conroy.

Troy Baker, another actor who has voiced Batman in some video games, thanked Conroy for being a lifelong inspiration.

The official Twitter account of New York City's Empire State Building shared an image that showed the Bat-Signal glowing against the building's iconic facade.

While Batman might have been Conroy's most recognizable work, it was just one of many roles that he voiced over his decades-long career. According to his iMDB filmography, he voiced roles in the "Masters of the Universe" series and brought his Batman performance to other cartoons like "Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?" Conroy was also a stage actor.

Conroy was born in Westbury, N.Y. in November 1955. He went on to study acting at The Julliard School in New York City, alongside other icons like Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams. He is survived by his husband, Vaughn C. Williams, his sister Trisha Conroy and his brother Tom Conroy.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
digitalspy.com

Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66

Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
CNET

Beloved Batman Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66 After Cancer Battle

Batman actor Kevin Conroy has died at 66 after a short battle with cancer, his representatives confirmed Friday. He was best known for voicing DC's iconic superhero in Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham video games. After starting his career on stage (he played Hamlet in 1984) and showing...
ETOnline.com

Jason Momoa Reacts to Henry Cavill's Return as Superman (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new film Slumberland without his new pet pig in hand -- although not because he didn't want to. Momoa walked the carpet outside the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, decked out in dark purple pajamas, and stopped to talk with ET's Matt Cohen about his new film, and his precious new porcine pal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Jason Momoa ‘Excited’ by James Gunn Taking Over DC Universe: ‘One of My Dreams’ Will Come True Under His Watch

Jason Momoa told Entertainment Tonight that he is “very excited” by the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking over the DC Universe as Warner Bros. The studio announced at the end of October that Gunn and Safran would assume the roles of co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios starting Nov. 1. Momoa is a stalwart of the DC Universe thanks to his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. “I think that with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I’m very excited about that,” Momoa told ET while promoting his new Netflix original film “Slumberland.”...
thedigitalfix.com

William Shatner wants Jonah Hex TV series from James Gunn

Now that James Gunn has creative control of the DCEU – across movies and television – many of his former collaborators, or even people he’s never worked with before, have ideas for projects based on DC comics. Gunn is probably going to find himself inundated by pitches – and actor Johnathon Schaech has used Twitter (while he still can) to pitch Gunn on a Jonah Hex TV series.
ComicBook

The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Robert Pattinson New Arkham Origins and Telltale Inspired Batsuit

Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been one of the most accurate Caped Crusader's that's ever been seen in live-action. With top notch detective skills and a neo-noir genre, it seems that Warner Bros. has finally gotten the character right. One of the things that could have been better about the film would have been featuring a more accurate Batman costume. Although the suit Pattinson wore was pretty darn good, it's hard to move on from the previous interpretation. One fan thinks that the next film could give the character a pretty accurate look and had even designed a concept.
ComicBook

Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel

Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
Vice

The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening

The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Looper

The Origin Of Mr. Terrific's Nickname Explained

It was recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran are making a DC Universe bible, which will serve as a roadmap for the creative direction of the cinematic franchise moving forward. Ever since the news came to light, fans have speculated about what the future of DC movies will entail and which characters will make an appearance. However, recent activity from within the DC camp suggests that Mr. Terrific could have a big part to play down the line.
Lootpress

Definitive voice of Batman dead at 66

(LOOTPRESS) – Kevin Conroy, who provided the voice of Batman for three decades, passed away Thursday after a brief battle with cancer. First taking on the iconic file of the titular character for Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, Conroy would embody the Caped Crusader in over 60 productions, including 15 films and 2 dozen video games, according to DC Comics.
wegotthiscovered.com

The DC multiverse shrinks yet again as The CW cancels another beloved series

Ever since Warner Bros. put The CW up for sale, with Nexstar snapping up the network this past summer, there’s been a mass exodus of original scripted series. In particular, The CW’s stable of DC TV series has been all but wiped out. Following the cancellations of Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, The Flash is also due to wrap up with its current season. Now we can add an additional show to that ever-growing list.
Collider

How Kevin Conroy Became My Batman

Superheroes have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Even before the film landscape saw an implosion of caped and cowled characters, they were prominent in television — especially on Saturday morning. I'd often get up, make myself a bowl of whatever cereal was available at the time (preferably Cap'n Crunch), and plop down in front of the TV to catch up on the adventures of my favorite heroes. And one of the most prominent was Batman, thanks to the voiceover work of Kevin Conroy.
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
129K+
Followers
30K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy