Maryland State

AL.com

FanDuel promo code for NFL: $1,000 no sweat first bet for Week 10 games

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’ve reached Week 10 of the NFL season, and new customers who use a FanDuel promo code can place a no sweat first...
CBS Sports

NFL DFS, Eagles vs. Commanders: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Monday Night Football

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will try to move to 9-0 when they host the Washington Commanders in Week 10 of Monday Night Football. Philadelphia won when these teams squared off in Week 3, but Washington has new faces on the field this time around. Taylor Heinicke is now under center, while Brian Robinson Jr. is in the backfield and splitting time with Antonio Gibson. With the lofty prices the Eagles' stars would cost as NFL DFS picks, which Commanders should you consider for daily Fantasy football lineups?
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a matchup between the LA Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.
MISSOURI STATE

