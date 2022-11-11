Read full article on original website
Pickett, Fred Graham
Fred Graham Pickett, age 77 of Pulaski passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home. Born July 5, 1945 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Fred Graham Pickett, Sr. & Mary Yonce Pickett. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mae Ella Doss and Velma Johnson.
Patterson, Barbara Ann
Barbara Ann Patterson, age 71 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born April 14, 1951 in Radford, Virginia she was the daughter of the late James Lloyd Patterson & Ethel Pearl Dixon Patterson. Barbara dedicated her life to working with youth and children...
Reed, Jeanie Williams
Barbara “Jeanie” W. Reed of Roanoke, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday November 12, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends. She was the daughter of Payton Hagen Williams and Ethel Harmon Williams of Floyd. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald W....
Stigger, James Lenwood
James Lenwood Stigger, 64, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Radford on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. He was a U. S. Army veteran and was employed at Radford University. Jimmy enjoyed helping other with “handy man” work and loved family gatherings, where he would share stories with the younger family members.
Akers, James Kelly
J. Kelly Akers, 85, of Pulaski, VA, formerly of Hampton, VA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Roanoke, VA. He was born on February 28, 1937, in Cambria, VA, what is now Christiansburg, VA, to the late Blaine and Carlene Clark Akers. After graduating high school, he...
Curtis, Nancy Jo Silvers
Nancy Jo Silvers Curtis, 85, of Christiansburg, passed on peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Nancy was born December 31, 1936, in Montgomery County to her parents, the late Joseph Andrew Silvers and Ada Light Silvers. She was a graduate of Christiansburg High...
Witt, Ethel Fowler
Son – Mark E. Witt – Pulaski. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Allen Mahan officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. The family will receive friends one hour before...
Dalton, Henry Alvin
Henry Alvin Dalton, 83 of Indian Valley, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thurman and Velma Dalton; brother, Vencil “Boomer” Dalton; and nephew, Mark Woollums. He is survived by his daughter, Denise Stilwell (Dennis); granddaughter, Holly Stilwell (Zack Boyd);...
Shelor, John Walton
John Walton Shelor, 93 of Radford, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Willis Cemetery with Pastor Don Smith officiating and Military Rites by the Army National Guard. In lieu of flowers, please donate...
11/14: Constitution Group Celebration
Second Monday Constitution Group 3 yr Anniversary! Monday 11/14/2022 with our speaker Mike Allers (Virginia Conservative for state senate in the 28th District) come out to celebrate with us❤️🇺🇸❤️ at the NRV SUPERBOWL in Christiansburg at 6pm.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Charles Wayne Tolbert
Charles Wayne Tolbert, 83, of Pulaski, VA, passed on November 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Goldie Tolbert, sister, Barbara Powers Ingram, and his eldest son, Michael Wayne Tolbert. Cherishing his memory is his wife of more than 65 years, Carol Tolbert, daughter, Lynne...
Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep
ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
Reed, Wanda Bryant
Wanda Lee Bryant Reed, age 69 of Pulaski passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. Born May 15, 1953 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Robert L. Bryant & Mary Lou Duncan Bryant. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jeff Reed, grandson, Jeff Reed, Jr. and sister, Judy Lou Cade.
WSLS
Christiansburg surges to a 35-7 win over Abingdon
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Despite having two of its field goals blocked in the first half, Christiansburg found its stride in the second half to beat Abingdon 35-7. The Blue Demons advance to the Region 3D semifinals where they will host Staunton River.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the accident happened at mile marker 138. As of 8:15 p.m., the southbound left lane is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news...
Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
DUI checkpoint scheduled in Mercer County
BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 14, 2022, a scheduled DUI for later in the week. The checkpoint will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located along U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell near the King Tire located at 4052 Coal […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash cleared along I-81N
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N is causing four miles of delays Sunday. The crash was at mile marker 134.6, according to VDOT. The left shoulder and lane are both closed.
WDBJ7.com
New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
WSLS
Water experts identify source of ‘hazardous compound’ found in Roanoke River
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Western Virginia Water Authority along with Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality believe they have found the source of a ‘hazardous compound’ found in the Roanoke River. GenX, the trade name for the compound, is under an umbrella of what are being...
