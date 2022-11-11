Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NRVNews
Pickett, Fred Graham
Fred Graham Pickett, age 77 of Pulaski passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home. Born July 5, 1945 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Fred Graham Pickett, Sr. & Mary Yonce Pickett. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mae Ella Doss and Velma Johnson.
NRVNews
Patterson, Barbara Ann
Barbara Ann Patterson, age 71 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born April 14, 1951 in Radford, Virginia she was the daughter of the late James Lloyd Patterson & Ethel Pearl Dixon Patterson. Barbara dedicated her life to working with youth and children...
NRVNews
Witt, Ethel Fowler
Son – Mark E. Witt – Pulaski. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Allen Mahan officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. The family will receive friends one hour before...
NRVNews
Reed, Jeanie Williams
Barbara “Jeanie” W. Reed of Roanoke, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday November 12, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends. She was the daughter of Payton Hagen Williams and Ethel Harmon Williams of Floyd. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald W....
NRVNews
Stigger, James Lenwood
James Lenwood Stigger, 64, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Radford on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. He was a U. S. Army veteran and was employed at Radford University. Jimmy enjoyed helping other with “handy man” work and loved family gatherings, where he would share stories with the younger family members.
NRVNews
Curtis, Nancy Jo Silvers
Nancy Jo Silvers Curtis, 85, of Christiansburg, passed on peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Nancy was born December 31, 1936, in Montgomery County to her parents, the late Joseph Andrew Silvers and Ada Light Silvers. She was a graduate of Christiansburg High...
NRVNews
Dalton, Henry Alvin
Henry Alvin Dalton, 83 of Indian Valley, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thurman and Velma Dalton; brother, Vencil “Boomer” Dalton; and nephew, Mark Woollums. He is survived by his daughter, Denise Stilwell (Dennis); granddaughter, Holly Stilwell (Zack Boyd);...
NRVNews
Moses, Trevia Arbogast
Trevia Arbogast Moses, 83, passed away on November 7, 2022, at her home. She was born August 9, 1939. A native of Virginia, she was the daughter of Hubert Arbogast and Lillian Snyder Arbogast, both deceased. She retired from Virginia Tech after 25 years of service. Trevia was a member...
NRVNews
Kerr, Sr., Walter Andrew
Walter Andrew Kerr Sr. age 94 passed away on November 13, 2022 at his home in Narrows, Virginia. Born on January 10,1928 in Pembroke, VA, he was the son of Thomas Walter and Elmer Cumbee Kerr. He was retired from the Celco Plant in Narrows, Virginia and was also a retired member of the Narrows Volunteer Fire Department.
NRVNews
Shelor, John Walton
John Walton Shelor, 93 of Radford, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Willis Cemetery with Pastor Don Smith officiating and Military Rites by the Army National Guard. In lieu of flowers, please donate...
NRVNews
Reed, Wanda Bryant
Wanda Lee Bryant Reed, age 69 of Pulaski passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. Born May 15, 1953 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Robert L. Bryant & Mary Lou Duncan Bryant. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jeff Reed, grandson, Jeff Reed, Jr. and sister, Judy Lou Cade.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Charles Wayne Tolbert
Charles Wayne Tolbert, 83, of Pulaski, VA, passed on November 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Goldie Tolbert, sister, Barbara Powers Ingram, and his eldest son, Michael Wayne Tolbert. Cherishing his memory is his wife of more than 65 years, Carol Tolbert, daughter, Lynne...
NRVNews
Wood, Brenda Browning
Brenda Jewell Browning Wood, 79 of Narrows, VA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 9, 2022, at her home. Brenda was born on February 23, 1943, in Narrows and was a daughter of the late Millard Heulett Browing and Etta Leoda Church Browning. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years and love of her life, Roger Dale Wood; her siblings Priscilla Dean and Calvin Thomas; and her father-in-law, John William Wood Jr.
NRVNews
Dulaney, Leslie Dean
Leslie Dean Dulaney, 74 of Radford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning November 9, 2022 at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Dean was born February 23, 1948 in Christiansburg, Virginia and was the son of the late Leslie B. Dulaney and Vera Bishop Dulaney Sale. He was also the step-son of the late Frank Sale.
NRVNews
Hunter, Roy Ken
Roy Ken Hunter, age 85 of Dublin, widower of Jacquelyn Ann Knott Hunter, died Friday, November 11, 2022 at Krrontje Center of Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
WSLS
Reanna: 30 Days of Hope
ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for November 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. Lisa Quinn Webster Lisa Quinn Webster, age 63, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was …
NRVNews
Hall, Debra Stump
Our dear mother, Debra Jean Stump Hall, sadly passed away on November 8, 2022 at the age of 53. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. Debra was preceded in death by her grandma, Nadene Stump. Left behind to cherish her memory is her mother, Shelby Farris; father, Chuckie Fugur; beloved husband, John Hall; sister, Barbara Cook; daughters, Alisha Perry and Brittany Clemons; son, Justin Stump; step-sons, Henry Hall and Luke Hall; and step-daughter, Stephanie Hall.
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
WSET
Daughter charged after stabbing her mother at a Henry Co. home: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bassett woman is charged in a stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Fieldale. 24-year-old Jassmyn Shelton is facing one count of aggravated malicious wounding in reference to the incident, according to deputies. The Henry County Sheriff's said at approximately 10:31 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry...
