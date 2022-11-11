Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
kmaland.com
Lewis Central back in final, chasing second consecutive state title
(Council Bluffs) -- One year removed from the program's first state title, Lewis Central is back in the state championship game. "We're obviously very blessed to be in this position," Coach Justin Kammrad said. "Each of our coaches and players understand how special it is to get to this point. The opportunity to win a state championship is at the top of every team's goals."
kmaland.com
Nebraska City star Marth to play softball at Wayne State
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City softball star Emilee Marth will take her talents to the next level with Wayne State. “They have a new coach this year,” Marth told KMA Sports. “I like everything she had to say and how she wants the program to move forward. Wayne just felt like a version of Nebraska City.”
kmaland.com
LC alum Cushing, Red Oak's Johnson net GPAC
(KMAland) -- Red Oak graduate Chloe Johnson and Lewis Central alum Rachel Cushing were honored for stellar volleyball seasons by the Great Plains Athletic Conference on Tuesday. Cushing -- a libero at College of St. Mary -- was named to the GPAC First Team while Johnson -- an outside hitter...
kmaland.com
Glenwood's Dougherty to play Division I soccer at Northern Colorado
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior Nora Dougherty made her college decision official last week, signing to play Division I soccer at Northern Colorado. “In late July, I attended a camp there,” Dougherty told KMA Sports. “It was a two-day camp, and I got to tour the campus, play on their field and then about a month later I went on my official visit.”
kmaland.com
Men's College Soccer Scoreboard (11/13): Creighton claims Big East championship
(KMAland) -- The Creighton men’s soccer team won the Big East Conference championship with a dominant win over Georgetown on Sunday.
kmaland.com
Creighton up to No. 11 in AVCA Poll
(KMAland) -- Creighton volleyball moved up one spot in the latest AVCA Poll. The Bluejays are now No. 11 in the AVCA Poll. Nebraska fell one spot to No. 6 while Texas, San Diego, Wisconsin, Louisville and Ohio State complete the top five. View the full rankings here. AVCA TOP...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (11/13): Iowa, Creighton take sweeps
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Creighton picked up sweeps while Nebraska dropped a four-set battle with Ohio State in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
kmaland.com
Two-time Hawkeye Ten champ Sonderman goes back-to-back with KMAland Iowa Girls XC award
(Harlan) -- The two-time Hawkeye Ten Conference champion is now a two-time KMAland award winner. Harlan sophomore Lindsey Sonderman followed up a sterling freshman season with a brilliant sophomore year to claim this year’s KMAland Iowa Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. “I think it was just my...
kmaland.com
State Swimming (11/12): LC posts 5 top-14 finishes
(Marshalltown) -- Lewis Central had five top 14 finishes on Saturday at the IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving Meet. Kylee Brown led the way for the Titans with a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:54.48). Brown also placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.43), and Sydnie Colins was 14th in the 200 IM (2:12.84). LC also placed 11th in the 200 medley relay and 12th in the 400 freestyle relay. Collins, Brown, Mia Hansen and Claire Crilly swam 1:51.27 in the former, and Abby Hoss, Crill, Collins and Brown went 3:42.65 in the latter.
kmaland.com
Hall runs wild, Harlan returns to state title game
(Cedar Falls) -- A near-flawless rushing attack paved the way for an efficient Harlan offense and put the Cyclones on the brink of a 14th state title. Harlan's ever-explosive offense stuffed the stat sheet in a 49-35 win over ADM in a Class 3A state semifinal. The Cyclones recorded 482...
kmaland.com
UFR Podcast No. 1578: Travis Zajac, Lindsey Sonderman, Riley Blay, Emilee Marth, Kylie Powers
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1577: Monday, November 14th. Matheny with a mental breakdown thanks to the Raiders. Grundy Center head football coach Travis Zajac. KMAland Iowa Girls Runner of the Year Lindsey Sonderman. KMAland Missouri Boys Runner of the Year Riley Blay. Nebraska City's Emilee Marth. IKM-Manning's...
kmaland.com
Creighton's Martin named Big East Freshman of the Week
(Omaha) -- Creighton volleyball player Ava Martin was named the Big East Freshman of the Week. Martin totaled 11 kills, six digs and an ace in Creighton's win over St. John's. Additionally, Jazz Schmidt and Keeley Davis earned spots on the Big East Weekly Honor Roll. View the full release...
kmaland.com
Nodaway Valley's Blay fights bronchitis to win state title, claim another KMAland Runner of the Year
(Burlington Junction) -- It was hardly an easy road, but Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay kept the cross country state championship in the family name again this year. The two-time Missouri Class 1 state champion made it three straight Blay titles (older brother Tyler won in 2020) earlier this month. Today, Blay is again the KMAland Missouri Boys Runner of the Year.
Corn Nation
At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles
It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
kmaland.com
SHS singers prepare for All State
(Shenandoah) -- More than 600 high school music students are heading to Ames this weekend for an unforgettable experience. They're the band, orchestra and chorus students selected for the 76th Annual All State Music Festival. Activities begin Thursday and culminate with the All State concert at Hilton Coliseum Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. Three Shenandoah High School students were among those picked for the chorus including senior Kaitlyn Widger--a four-time all stater. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday morning, SHS Vocal Music Instructor Ashleigh Smith says Widger was also picked as soloist for this year's concert.
Corn Nation
Kickoff time announced for Nebraska versus Wisconsin
The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week 12 home matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 19. The game will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. Central Time and will air on ESPN. Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough road loss to the No....
kmaland.com
Kenneth "Kenny" Peterson, 74, of Griswold, Iowa
Visitation Location: Central Church of Christ-Griswold, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Gomer Cemetery at Wales, Iowa, at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
kmaland.com
Inside the Sidney School Projects, part I
(Sidney) -- Back in November, 2019, voters in the Sidney School District approved a $10 million bond issue, ushering in a new era for the district's facilities. After two years of construction work hampered by issues involving COVID-19, bad weather and supply delivery delays, school officials, staff and students alike are celebrating the completion of major upgrades at the junior-senior high school and elementary buildings. Administrators recently gave KMA News a tour of the finished projects to gauge how the improvements will impact the district's education for years to come. Our tour began with Sidney Junior-Senior High School, where visitors face a new entryway, complete with a new security system and revamped office area. Sidney Secondary Principal Kim Payne is among those appreciative of the security upgrades.
Comments / 0