(Marshalltown) -- Lewis Central had five top 14 finishes on Saturday at the IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving Meet. Kylee Brown led the way for the Titans with a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:54.48). Brown also placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.43), and Sydnie Colins was 14th in the 200 IM (2:12.84). LC also placed 11th in the 200 medley relay and 12th in the 400 freestyle relay. Collins, Brown, Mia Hansen and Claire Crilly swam 1:51.27 in the former, and Abby Hoss, Crill, Collins and Brown went 3:42.65 in the latter.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO