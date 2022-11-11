ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
View from the Couch: Texas Tech

So I am starting this week with a question for you who decorate for Christmas. Are you a post-Halloween Christmas decorator or a post-Thanksgiving Christmas decorator? I am a post-Thanksgiving decorator but have been overruled this year and I spent most of the day Saturday getting our Christmas decorations out and helping get the house decorated for Christmas.
KU Sports Calendar for the Week of November 14, 2022

Looking Ahead (November 14 through November 20) Men’s Basketball v Duke, Indianapolis, IN, 8:30 ESPN. Women’s Basketball v UT-Arlington, Allen Field House, 7:00 ESPN+. Volleyball v Texas, Austin, TX 6:00 Longhorn Network. Thursday. Dive @ Missouri Invite, Columbia, MO All Day. Men’s Basketball v Southern Utah, Allen Field...
How to Watch: Kansas Jayhawks vs Duke Blue Devils

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Indianapolis to take on the Duke Blue Devils in the 2022 Champions Classic. This will be an unusual match-up between the two blue bloods as Duke will be lead by first year coach Jon Scheyer while Kansas will be under Norm Roberts with Bill Self still serving his 4 game suspension. Here is how to catch the action on TV and the radio:
