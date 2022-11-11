Read full article on original website
Community supports local girl with inoperable tumor
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the Hannah Strong Foundation hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Boardman Park to support her treatment. Hannah Tringhese is 12 years old and has an inoperable brain tumor. The Christmas-themed spaghetti dinner is raising money for her ongoing medical treatments. In addition to her inoperable tumor, she also has […]
Couple shares experience of losing a child after labor and delivery unit closes
Several hospital maternity units have closed recently; News 5 traveled to some affected areas to see what kind of decisions expecting mothers are facing, and what childbirth has been like for some.
Event held in Boardman to raise funds for cancer patients
An event was held Thursday at Mr. Anthony's to raise funds for cancer patients across the Mahoning Valley. The Silver Lining Cancer Fund held the "Ladies' & Gentlemen's Night Out" event Thursday evening at Mr. Anthony's celebrating over 47 years of helping those battling cancer in the Valley. The Silver...
Beaver County home health care workers get $47k in back pay, damages
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Labor says it recovered $47,000 in back pay and damages for workers at a home health care agency in Beaver County.Investigators said they found the 5 Caring Hearts agency in Aliquippa failed to pay some employees overtime rates in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The agency also failed to keep proper records of overtime hours worked, the department said. "Employers who fail to pay workers their rightful wages make it more difficult for their workers to provide for themselves and their families," said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. "We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices." The Department of Labor said it secured over $23,000 in back wages and over $23,000 in liquidated damages for three workers.
Northeast Ohio schools concerned about flu spread after first pediatric flu death
Northeast Ohio school districts are worried about spreading flu infections after a Cuyahoga County reported the first pediatric flu death of the year. A 13-year-old boy died of the disease in late October or early November, according to the county board of health. County influenza tracking shows that more kids...
Local hospital, EMS facing crisis
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The emergency department of Mercy Health in Youngstown is facing a crisis. At midday on a Thursday, there are no fewer than six ambulances parked outside the emergency department. As one leaves for a call, another pulls in behind it. Once they arrive, they’re there quite a while as wait times reach hours in length.
After decades of decay, St. Joseph Riverside Hospital is set for demolition
26 years after seeing its last patient and falling into serious disrepair, St. Joseph Riverside Hospital will finally be coming down. The Trumbull County Land Bank is holding a public meeting about the demolition of the former hospital located at 1307 North Tod Avenue in Warren. The public is invited...
Feed Our Valley 2022: Inflation sending 30% more people in search of food assistance
With record high inflation making a significant impact on what people can afford at home, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley is finding that one of the budgets taking the biggest hit, is the food budget. As we kick off the 16th year of the Feed Our Valley...
Local drive-thru food giveaway to feed 1,500 families
Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being Project, along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, is sponsoring the giveaway.
Benefits you may not know you have for veterans and their spouses through PACT Act
Veterans or their surviving spouses may qualify for benefits, but they may not know it.
Local business does damage control when turkey breaks in home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A homeowner and his wife in Vienna had quite a mess to deal with when a turkey crashed through their window. They decided their best bet was to call the area’s authority on replacement windows and siding: Window Depot of Youngstown. Window Depot’s beautiful...
Hubbard group helps community while waiting for justice in murder
Family and friends of Cody Pitts continue to do amazing things in Hubbard while waiting for his murder to be solved.
Local mother holding fundraiser to build community for those who are blind
Months after Zachary Woods was shot at a Liberty intersection, his mother, Natisha Lee, is fighting to build a community of those who are blind in the area.
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Akron?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Akron?
Cleveland Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 51
Not every day do you hear about someone becoming a doctor later in life. Some people enter the medical field immediately after graduation, while others take a more winding path. Carl Allamby, M.D., dreamed of being a physician as a child, but life circumstances got in the way. However, he never forgot his childhood dream and eventually pursued it despite the obstacles.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A foster parent contacted 19 Investigates because he was a dad fed up and concerned for his safety. Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days. The county says the unfortunate situation amplifies a placement crisis in our state. 19...
Mahoning County announces surplus equipment auction
Mahoning County is looking to unload some old equipment and vehicles through an auction.
Pets perish in North Canton house fire
A house fire that left destruction in its wake is now out in North Canton, firefighters said.
James R. DeCapua, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, for James Ralph DeCapua, who passed away peacefully at Hospice House surrounded by his family. Born on September 25, 1930, in Youngstown’s Brier...
Robert A. Schilling, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Schilling Sr., 83, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Bob was born August 27, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of Charles and Constance Baran Schilling. He attended school at St. Brendan’s and Chaney High School, living on Youngstown’s west...
