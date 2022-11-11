ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Community supports local girl with inoperable tumor

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the Hannah Strong Foundation hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Boardman Park to support her treatment. Hannah Tringhese is 12 years old and has an inoperable brain tumor. The Christmas-themed spaghetti dinner is raising money for her ongoing medical treatments. In addition to her inoperable tumor, she also has […]
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Event held in Boardman to raise funds for cancer patients

An event was held Thursday at Mr. Anthony's to raise funds for cancer patients across the Mahoning Valley. The Silver Lining Cancer Fund held the "Ladies' & Gentlemen's Night Out" event Thursday evening at Mr. Anthony's celebrating over 47 years of helping those battling cancer in the Valley. The Silver...
BOARDMAN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County home health care workers get $47k in back pay, damages

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Labor says it recovered $47,000 in back pay and damages for workers at a home health care agency in Beaver County.Investigators said they found the 5 Caring Hearts agency in Aliquippa failed to pay some employees overtime rates in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.  The agency also failed to keep proper records of overtime hours worked, the department said. "Employers who fail to pay workers their rightful wages make it more difficult for their workers to provide for themselves and their families," said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. "We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices."  The Department of Labor said it secured over $23,000 in back wages and over $23,000 in liquidated damages for three workers. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wksu.org

Northeast Ohio schools concerned about flu spread after first pediatric flu death

Northeast Ohio school districts are worried about spreading flu infections after a Cuyahoga County reported the first pediatric flu death of the year. A 13-year-old boy died of the disease in late October or early November, according to the county board of health. County influenza tracking shows that more kids...
WYTV.com

Local hospital, EMS facing crisis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The emergency department of Mercy Health in Youngstown is facing a crisis. At midday on a Thursday, there are no fewer than six ambulances parked outside the emergency department. As one leaves for a call, another pulls in behind it. Once they arrive, they’re there quite a while as wait times reach hours in length.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Local business does damage control when turkey breaks in home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A homeowner and his wife in Vienna had quite a mess to deal with when a turkey crashed through their window. They decided their best bet was to call the area’s authority on replacement windows and siding: Window Depot of Youngstown. Window Depot’s beautiful...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
powerofpositivity.com

Cleveland Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 51

Not every day do you hear about someone becoming a doctor later in life. Some people enter the medical field immediately after graduation, while others take a more winding path. Carl Allamby, M.D., dreamed of being a physician as a child, but life circumstances got in the way. However, he never forgot his childhood dream and eventually pursued it despite the obstacles.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

James R. DeCapua, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, for James Ralph DeCapua, who passed away peacefully at Hospice House surrounded by his family. Born on September 25, 1930, in Youngstown’s Brier...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Robert A. Schilling, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Schilling Sr., 83, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Bob was born August 27, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of Charles and Constance Baran Schilling. He attended school at St. Brendan’s and Chaney High School, living on Youngstown’s west...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy