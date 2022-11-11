ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Missing woman returns home safely, police say

Sarasota Police on Saturday reported the missing woman returned home safely. Original post: Concerned about her safety, Sarasota Police detectives are hoping the public can lend a hand in finding a woman who disappeared nearly a week ago. Police said that 45-year-old Heather Ellis was last seen near the 2500...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

6 arrested by unlicensed contractor task force in North Port, 3 more wanted

The North Port Police Department has arrested six people due to an undercover investigation into unlicensed contractors. Police say an unlicensed contractor task force was established on November 1 called “Operation Con-Tractor.”. North Port detectives say they called the numbers advertised by several contractors on roadside signs and community...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Troopers looking for hit-and-run driver after fatal crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for a driver who they say hit and killed a 63-year-old Port Charlotte man riding a bicycle Monday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol says at about 6:10 p.m., the man was traveling on a bicycle with a trailer north on Prineville Street, approaching Hineline Avenue.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Longboat Observer

Beachfront home sale is Longboat Key's second highest price of 2022

A waterslide and views of the shore are among the key amenities of the $11.5 million property. The sale of a beachfront home at 3105 Gulf of Mexico Drive was the second-highest residential property deal of 2022 in Longboat Key, but the price or its islandwide ranking weren’t the only unique features.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
fox13news.com

Missing Tampa girl found safe, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old girl from Tampa and police said she has since been found. The alert was issued Sunday and by Monday morning, police said she was found safe. No other information was provided, including what led up to...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy