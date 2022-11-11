Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Reports of robbery lead to officer-involved shooting in Sarasota County
An officer-involved shooting occurred on Tuesday morning after officials responded to reports of a robbery, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Manatee County woman finds her own stolen car, ring of thieves
A Manatee county woman's quest to find a stolen item has helped police crackdown on a ring of thieves.
4th person arrested after woman's body found burned in St. Pete alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 43-year-old man has become the fourth person arrested for setting a body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley in August, according to an arrest affidavit. Martellish Hale was charged with abuse of a dead body — the same charge 64-year-old Julie Heltman Curran,...
Longboat Observer
Missing woman returns home safely, police say
Sarasota Police on Saturday reported the missing woman returned home safely. Original post: Concerned about her safety, Sarasota Police detectives are hoping the public can lend a hand in finding a woman who disappeared nearly a week ago. Police said that 45-year-old Heather Ellis was last seen near the 2500...
North Port Police arrest 6 on unlicensed contractor charges, search for 3 more
North Port Police said an undercover operation on unlicensed contractors in the area after Hurricane Ian has netted multiple arrests, with more coming.
NBC 2
Charlotte County woman arrested for attempting to steal thousands in merchandise from multiple Walmarts
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from Charlotte County was arrested after attempting to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from multiple Walmarts in Collier County. Emily Sturgis, 46, drove from Port Charlotte with a partner to go shopping at Walmart in Collier County, according to the Collier...
WINKNEWS.com
6 arrested by unlicensed contractor task force in North Port, 3 more wanted
The North Port Police Department has arrested six people due to an undercover investigation into unlicensed contractors. Police say an unlicensed contractor task force was established on November 1 called “Operation Con-Tractor.”. North Port detectives say they called the numbers advertised by several contractors on roadside signs and community...
Former police, military members search for Plant City woman who went missing 2 years ago
A group of former police and military members hope to help a Tampa-area family find closure.
Mysuncoast.com
Troopers looking for hit-and-run driver after fatal crash
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for a driver who they say hit and killed a 63-year-old Port Charlotte man riding a bicycle Monday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol says at about 6:10 p.m., the man was traveling on a bicycle with a trailer north on Prineville Street, approaching Hineline Avenue.
'I'm going to put a bullet in your head' | Safety Harbor small business receives threatening phone calls
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Angry and violent threats forced one small business in Safety Harbor to close its doors over the weekend. Bassano Cheesecake Café said a man has called several times threatening to hurt the owners and their family. "On Nov. 3, we got a phone call...
Missing, Endangered 51-Year-Old Man Found Safe And Is Home
SARASOTA, Fla. – Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, has been located and is home safe, according to Sarasota Police Department. The Sarasota Police Department was asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing, endangered adult. Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, was last seen at
45-Year-Old Heather Ellis Has Been Located Safe
SARASOTA, Fla. – Heather Ellis has been located and is home safe, according to police. The Sarasota Police Department was asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing adult. Heather Ellis, 45, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. near the 2500
DeSoto County deputies investigating homicide south of Arcadia
Deputies say they're investigating a homicide where a man was shot and killed along with the suspect being found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested for firing gun during argument at Port Charlotte pier
A Sunday morning scuffle over fishing at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex pier led to the arrest of a 73-year-old man who deputies say fired his gun twice at another man. Kenneth Smith faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharging a firearm in public.
Lawyers argue over Polk County quadruple homicide suspect’s medical records at VA
Prosecutors are trying to gain access to years of medical records from a Tampa VA hospital involving a Marine accused of killing four members of a north Lakeland family, including a three-month-old baby, in September 2021.
FHP: Car crashes into Pinellas County school bus carrying 23 students
LARGO, Fla. — A school bus carrying 23 students from Largo High School was involved in a crash on Tuesday in Pinellas County, troopers say. At around 2:15 p.m. a driver in a Nissan Frontier was heading westbound on Belleair Road when they entered the opposite side of the road to pass stopped traffic, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
usf.edu
After Ian, North Port residents face exorbitant utility fees. City leaders want to change that
In North Port, some mobile home residents who are rebuilding after Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: pay $55 for continued water and sewage service or pay a $77 disconnection fee and incur a $27,000 bill for future reconnection. Utilities director Nancy Gallinaro said this is an oversight of...
Undocumented worker charged with hitting deputy scheduled to be arraigned
The man charged with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Pinellas County deputy on September 23 along I-275 has been scheduled to be arraigned.
Longboat Observer
Beachfront home sale is Longboat Key's second highest price of 2022
A waterslide and views of the shore are among the key amenities of the $11.5 million property. The sale of a beachfront home at 3105 Gulf of Mexico Drive was the second-highest residential property deal of 2022 in Longboat Key, but the price or its islandwide ranking weren’t the only unique features.
fox13news.com
Missing Tampa girl found safe, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old girl from Tampa and police said she has since been found. The alert was issued Sunday and by Monday morning, police said she was found safe. No other information was provided, including what led up to...
Comments / 0