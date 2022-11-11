At a time when the PAWS (Peers for Animal Wellness and Safety) club is hard at work scheduling at least three sessions per semester where therapy dogs are invited onto campus to serve as emotional support for college students, the demand for stress relief from a grueling onslaught of responsibilities as a young adult is high. College students everywhere are seeking furry companions or not-so-furry companions to comfort them. (see: the fish in a small aquarium that residential life policies allow) The school boasts a number of student-run Instagram pages like @urgroundhogs, @squirrels_of_uofr_, and several dedicated towards the infamous quad fox. There’s a demand to see and interact with animals as a way of seeking comfort. These animals serve as an emotional support for students pulling their hair out over midterms.

