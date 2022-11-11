Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthCadrene HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
My Mom's Vote CountedHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Campus Times
The Pawsitive Cafe, Rochester’s first cat cafe
At a time when the PAWS (Peers for Animal Wellness and Safety) club is hard at work scheduling at least three sessions per semester where therapy dogs are invited onto campus to serve as emotional support for college students, the demand for stress relief from a grueling onslaught of responsibilities as a young adult is high. College students everywhere are seeking furry companions or not-so-furry companions to comfort them. (see: the fish in a small aquarium that residential life policies allow) The school boasts a number of student-run Instagram pages like @urgroundhogs, @squirrels_of_uofr_, and several dedicated towards the infamous quad fox. There’s a demand to see and interact with animals as a way of seeking comfort. These animals serve as an emotional support for students pulling their hair out over midterms.
WHEC TV-10
Christmas in the Country returns to Rochester Dome Arena
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – The Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market returned to the Rochester Dome Arena in Henrietta. The three-day event wrapped up on Sunday and featured 150 artisans and artists from across the country, selling unique handcrafted creations, including gourmet food, wine and spirits, spa-quality bath and beauty products, trendsetting jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, stylish pottery, original wall art, woodwork, home décor and other holiday gift items.
WHEC TV-10
Music lovers shop for vinyl and CDs at 10th annual record fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Needle Drop Records and Hi-fi Lounge hosted their annual record fair on Sunday. The flea market-esque event lets attendees peruse vinyl, CDs, and more from all genres and eras of music. Organizers say the event was quite the party, packed with music lovers from all over.
Dog and her puppies rescued from underground den
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Staff with North Paw Rescue and Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions worked four days straight trying to rescue a mother dog and her puppies from a deep, underground den in Rochester. Rescuers were able to entice the dogs to exit the hole; all but one at first. Marybeth McCarthy is the president […]
Open Letter to People Going to Wegmans Before the Huge Snowstorm
You have probably heard by now that there is a huge snowstorm coming to Western New York and it's the very intense, lake effect variety. There's a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Erie, Wyoming and Genesee counties from Thursday at 7 pm through most of Sunday. Anywhere from 1-2...
WHEC TV-10
Gingerbread display returns to George Eastman House
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The George Eastman Museum’s annual Sweet Creations gingerbread display returned. The show of more than 60 deliciously decorated gingerbread creations opened to the public on Saturday and will remain on view through January 1. Dozens of handcrafted wreaths and festive tabletop trees also go on display beginning this weekend.
Homechow meal delivery service launched in Rochester
Homechow officials said that the app became the top food delivery app in Ghana and then launched in the United States
WHEC TV-10
Guitars for Heroes hosts fundraiser for local veterans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Veterans Day celebrations continued through the weekend. Guitars for Heroes hosted an all-day music festival Saturday. It’s an organization that uses music to support those who have served our country. Patrick Miller, the lead organizer of this event, who’s also a veteran, said he feels...
13 WHAM
Here we snow again!
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - This is the time of year that some WNY residents really look forward to. The snow is starting to fly and it won't be long until we see our first chance for an area-wide snow accumulation near Rochester. For others, the change of guard from a Fall pattern to a more Winter-like weather pattern can be a little tough to take.
Take A Sweet Trip To Rochester New York To Check Out A Holiday Classic
Looking to take a pretty sweet road trip this Christmas season in New York? Skip the Big Apple and head down the thruway to Rochester. You can step into gingerbread house heaven this Christmas season and see amazing displays of confectionary creativity at the Eastman Museum in Rochester. It's the annual Sweet Creations Gingerbread Display running through January 1st 2023.
WHEC TV-10
Bishop Kearney celebrates 60th anniversary
ROCHESTER, N.Y. After 60 years in action at Bishop Kearney, students and staff celebrated its diamond anniversary in style Saturday night with a King of Diamonds Gala. The 1960s Las Vegas-themed event helped to raise money for the school, which teaches grades 6-12. “BK’s a family,” said Bishop Kearney student...
Quicklee’s on Culver Road open for business
The gas franchise offers car fuel, food fuel, and caffeine fuel.
WHEC TV-10
Foreigner announces farewell tour, no word on if Rochester-based Lou Gramm will join
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Foreigner, the rock legends that featured Rochester-based lead singer Lou Gramm, are calling it a career. The band announced its farewell tour for summer 20233 and it includes a stop in our area. Foreigner will perform at the Darien Lake Amphitheater on July 28. You can get tickets here.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Some wintry conditions on the way this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A few lake flakes on Monday near Rt. 104 will bring a coating of snow to the grassy surfaces. The conditions will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold elsewhere with some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Fair weather is in store for Monday night into the morning before the weather gets a little more interesting.
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
Get your snow blowers: Preparing for Winter Storm Watch in WNY
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - If you haven’t prepped and primed your snow blowers already for the rapidly approaching snow season in Western New York, you may want to start sooner rather than later.
WHEC TV-10
Building fire on Leavenworth Street took 55 firefighters hours to battle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A two-alarm fire has destroyed a building on Leavenworth Street just behind the Wendy’s on Lake Avenue. Crews were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. and worked for hours putting out the flames. They are still cleaning up debris. Rochester firefighters say they got...
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?
Moving to a new city is a big step for any individual. There are many things to think about when moving to this city. In this article, we will discuss 5 of the top reasons people love moving to Rochester NY that will help you get started on your new adventure!
175 Rochester Residents Will Get $500 Monthly From City Program
Under reparations and a guaranteed basic income program, 175 Rochester residents will receive $500 per month. The money comes from $2.2 million in federal funds and is distributed through the city's Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program, according to The U.S. Sun. This is the second year of the program, but it is unclear if any residents received funds last year. The city plans to begin the distribution of the funds in 2023. A city spokesperson, Carlet Cleare, told The Center Square,
13 WHAM
Cold air is sticking around
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Our unusually mild weather pattern has come to an end in WNY. Through the first 12 days of this month the average temperature is nearly 10 degrees above normal. A deep trough of low pressure in the atmosphere will start to quickly turn this trend around over the next few weeks.
