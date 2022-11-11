Victory Lanes set to host 26th annual All-Star Bowling Tournament

This weekend, Victory Lanes in Newport will host the 26th annual All-Star Tournament, presented by the Newport USBC.

The event is sponsored by Tammy and Jabo Francis, and first place will garner a prize of $300.

The first natural 300 bowled by a PD entrant receives $150, and the first natural 300 bowled by an All-Star receives $150 — each prize for one time only, resulting in the total prize for the first-place winner.

The fee to enter is $20, and the tournament will take place November 12th and 13th.

Saturday’s shifts will be at 12:00 p.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s shifts will be at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. with a roll-off to follow.

The event is welcome to all bowlers, with one Newport All-Star per lane.

The Newport All-Stars are as follows: Zan Taylor, Dwayne Evans, Mike Loveday, Tony Johnson, Gary Lovell, Bryant Ottinger, Steve Cutshaw, Kevin Keys, Mike Stepp and John Wiley.

The All-Stars are required to switch lanes each game, and all bowlers who make the Roll-Off — which will consist of the five shift qualifiers and three top scores --will cash into the prize fund of nine dollars.

The top score in each shift will be guaranteed a spot in the Roll-Off, regardless of score.

The tournament will be a 9-pin, no-tap affair, and it will be run according to Pro-Am format. One’s handicap will be 90% of 210, with the highest current average of 12 or more games.

Bowlers from other associations should note that verification of averages will be required.