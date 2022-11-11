ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, CO

Obituary: Jeff Johns “JJ”

Jeffrey Louis Johns “JJ” passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2022. He was born on April 30, 1956 to Louis Johns and Alice Remen in New Haven, Connecticut. After graduating from high school, JJ moved to Colorado in 1974 where he later graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Wherever JJ’s career took him, he always maintained a ski home in Summit County. JJ moved to Summit County permanently in 2005 after retiring from the field of engineering. In his retirement, he performed other jobs around the county. It can be said that JJ lived a very balanced life, always making sure to fill his time off from work with outdoor fun.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Breckenridge Ski Resort opens for the season, the election race in the 3rd Congressional District and Keystone project marred by big-dollar lawsuits

Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. After getting blanketed with over 14 inches of fresh snow over the weekend, Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced it will open for the 2022-23 ski and ride season two days earlier than planned — Nov. 9.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Friends of the Dillon Ranger District hosting Backcountry Film Festival on Dec. 12

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and Winter Wildlands Alliance are hosting the 18th annual Backcountry Film Festival on Monday, Dec. 12. The festival will consist of a collage of short documentaries and ski movies about the pursuit of objectives and ideals in the mountains, artistic vision, friendship and how the snowsports community is adapting to a changing environment.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Town of Breckenridge looks to increase wages for town employees

The town of Breckenridge took a look at a recent staffing analysis, and council members said they are on board with budgeting for a raise for employees. The town’s administration had been tasked with developing a pay study so the council could better understand how other municipalities provide compensation, but Town Manager Rick Holman said that creating a pay analysis comes with challenges since the job market is always changing.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area’s snowy season begins Tuesday, Nov. 15

With the transition from summer to winter recreation management at Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area occurring on Tuesday, Nov. 15, U.S. Forest Service officials are warning the public that parking will be extremely limited this year because of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Vail Pass Rest Area reconstruction. “Limited...
VAIL, CO
Frisco looks into microtransit to help fill gaps in public transit

In an effort to help connect the local workforce across Summit County, the town of Frisco is looking into microtransit options to operate alongside Summit Stage bus routes. Council members discussed how microtransit — or a privately operated system for variable point-to-point transportation instead of distinct routes — could work in town and other communities.
FRISCO, CO
Opinion | Bruce Butler: Making sense of the midterm election

It is time to reflect on what happened and what lessons should be learned from the 2022 midterm elections. After all the punditry, predictions, polls and attack ads, there was almost no change at all. Our country remains fundamentally divided, and it does not bode well for the future of our nation.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

