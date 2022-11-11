Jeffrey Louis Johns “JJ” passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2022. He was born on April 30, 1956 to Louis Johns and Alice Remen in New Haven, Connecticut. After graduating from high school, JJ moved to Colorado in 1974 where he later graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Wherever JJ’s career took him, he always maintained a ski home in Summit County. JJ moved to Summit County permanently in 2005 after retiring from the field of engineering. In his retirement, he performed other jobs around the county. It can be said that JJ lived a very balanced life, always making sure to fill his time off from work with outdoor fun.

