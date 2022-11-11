Aaron Carter Admits He Was 'Always Suicidal' In His Incomplete Memoir, Which Will Be Released Posthumously

mega

Not only was Aaron Carter working on a sitcom before his death, but he was telling his side of the story in a new memoir , which will now be released posthumously.

The pop star, who was found dead on Saturday, November 5, in his California home, spent time with author Andy Symonds , where he discussed his past, his childhood, drug use and mental health.

In the book, which will be released on November 15, Symonds spent three years interviewing Carter, who got candid about his struggles .

"Making beats saved my life. I was always suicidal, especially through those years. I never attempted suicide but never had anyone to talk to about it. But I knew I loved life too much to actually do it. Hopefully I won't do it. Having lost my own family, I want to have my own. That’s the best feeling," he shared.

mega

Carter also touched upon his rise to fame, in addition to his relationship with older brother Nick Carter . “I started realizing how alone I was in the world because nobody really knew me, not even my own family. I didn't even know myself. I was popular, but I didn't have an identity," the "I Want Candy" singer said. “I remember locking myself in the bathroom of one of our hotel rooms and falling asleep in the bathtub because I needed more sleep. My mom broke down the door, afraid I was drowning in there.” “Nick was my hero from about the time I could walk. He was eight years older than me, and aside from all the standard, cool big brother stuff , he also just happened to be in the biggest boy band in the world, doing exactly what I wanted to do. And he was happy to take me under his wing from early on," he continued.

AARON CARTER DELETES INSTAGRAM AFTER RANT BASHING EX-FIANCÉE MELANIE MARTIN FOR CONSPIRING AGAINST HIM WITH HIS ESTRANGED FAMILY

Aaron also recalled a weird incident with singer Michael Jackson , who was accused of sexually abusing children .

“A couple hours later, something woke me. I sat up and found Michael [Jackson] at the foot of my cot in his tighty-whitey underwear. I don’t know if he was sleepwalking or what, but he seemed to still be asleep. ‘What the f**k!?’ I shouted and shook him a little to wake him. ‘Go back to your bed!’ He looked startled, like he was surprised to be there. He just mumbled, ‘Okay,’ then got back into his bed, and we both went back to sleep. I never asked him about it, and we never mentioned it. When I woke up in the morning, he was gone from the room," he wrote.

mega

“Aaron was an open book during the writing process,” Symonds said of collaborating with Aaron . “It's a tragic irony that his autobiography will never include all his stories, thoughts, hopes, and dreams as he intended.”

Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life is being published by Ballast Books and will be available everywhere books are sold.