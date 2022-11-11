LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his sprained right ankle. That will sideline the Super Bowl MVP for at least the next four weeks while on injured reserve. Coach Sean McVay says left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the season because of blood clots while right guard Chandler Brewer will be out four to six weeks after knee surgery. Kupp was the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year last season after winning the triple crown of receiving. He sprained his ankle in the Rams’ loss to Arizona. Kupp is currently second in the NFL with 75 catches.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO