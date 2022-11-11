Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Celebrate Your Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Banged-up Titans turn plug-and-play into stingy defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans keep swapping bodies in and out on defense, using 24 different starters alone midway through the season. Now the Titans face another challenge Thursday night in defending four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay (4-6). The way Tennessee is playing, someone will be ready. “We’re just a plug-and-play team where it’s like everyone’s held to the same standard,” two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard said Tuesday. “Everyone’s held to the same standard. Backups prepare like starters. They get asked questions in the meeting rooms like starters, so when they get in the game there’s no drop-off.”
Rams’ Kupp to IR after ankle surgery; OL Jackson, Brewer out
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his sprained right ankle. That will sideline the Super Bowl MVP for at least the next four weeks while on injured reserve. Coach Sean McVay says left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the season because of blood clots while right guard Chandler Brewer will be out four to six weeks after knee surgery. Kupp was the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year last season after winning the triple crown of receiving. He sprained his ankle in the Rams’ loss to Arizona. Kupp is currently second in the NFL with 75 catches.
Dolphins place DE Emmanuel Ogbah on season-ending IR
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Dolphins placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Sunday’s 39-17 win against the Cleveland Browns. Ogbah left in the second quarter of the game with what the team originally announced as an elbow injury and did not return. Miami signed Ogbah to a four-year, $65 million contract this offseason after being a standout since joining the Dolphins as a free agent in 2020.
Browns reeling, at loss to explain terrible trip to Miami
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns followed their bye by taking a second straight week off. Unable to build any momentum from their best performance this season, they returned from the break only to get busted up Sunday in Miami. The Dolphins unleashed a 39-17 thrashing that raised more questions about the Browns’ effort, personnel, schemes and future. There are problems everywhere, but especially for a defense that was supposed to be the team’s strength and has turned out to be a glaring weakness.
Cal Keeping Re-Organization Details Under Wraps Before the Big Game
Coach Justin Wilcox won't say who will call plays in the absence of fired OC Bill Musgrave.
Commanders revel in spoiler role in 32-21 win over Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Commanders reveled in their spoiler role in a 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Taylor Heinicke thrust his arm in the air in celebration and put his fingers to his lips to shush the Eagles and the haters as he walked off the field a winner and improved to 3-1 this season as a starter. He threw for 211 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while steering clock-killing drives that sparked the upset. Terry McLaurin had eight catches for 128 yards and the Commanders got 1-yard rushing touchdowns from Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson. Joey Slye kicked field goals of 44, 58, 32 and 55 yards.
WATCH: Kam Brown on Fitting Into UCLA-USC Rivalry, Texas Roots
UCLA football wide receiver Kam Brown spoke with reporters following Tuesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Brown talked about how he was feeling heading into the weekend, how the Bruins have responded in practice to their recent loss, what he thinks of the UCLA-USC ...
Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Football’s popularity among Latinos will be on display Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers play in Mexico City. A sellout of more than 100,000 fans is expected. The game comes about 17 years after the Cardinals and 49ers played in the same stadium in 2005. It was the first NFL regular-season game played outside the U.S. The game has grown in popularity among Latinos over the past two decades. But that hasn’t necessarily translated to more Latinos at football’s highest levels.
Jets come off bye with chance to take over first in AFC East
The New York Jets head to New England on Sunday to take on the Patriots with a chance to exact a measure of revenge after losing to the division rivals for the 13th straight time 22-17 at home on Oct. 30. A victory in Foxborough, Massachusetts, would put the Jets in first place in the AFC East this late in the season for the first time since 2010, according to Sportradar. New York and New England were tied at 9-2 through Week 12 of that season which was also the last year the Jets made the playoffs.
It's UCLA week: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast
A berth in the Pac-12 football championship game is on the line for the USC Trojans this weekend. Ahead of the showdown, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum talk about the rivalry in the eighth episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast. Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to ...
OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Morehead State
The starting lineup for today's game is set.
