The Florida Gators are looking for their third straight win as they hit the road for their final SEC game of the season against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Florida is coming off wins over Texas A&M and South Carolina, and would love to snag a win over the SEC East Commodores to clinch .500 in SEC play on the season. Both teams are coming off a win last weekend, with Florida blowing out South Carolina and Vanderbilt picking up an upset win over Kentucky. This game will broadcast on SEC Network at 12:00 p.m. ET.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO