ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tight end Nick Elksnis announces plan to enter transfer portal

Florida redshirt freshman tight end Nick Elksnis announced his plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5 via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. A former three-star prospect who was in his second season with the Gators, Elksnis participated in Florida's first five games this season but primarily worked on special teams while receiving very few offensive reps. He has spent the subsequent weeks on Florida's injury report and was observed in an arm sling, though the specifics of his ailment were never made clear.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Vanderbilt football: Florida to provide 'stiff challenge' amid recent SEC surge, Clark Lea says

Two teams coming off SEC wins will clash Saturday in Nashville, Tenn., when Vanderbilt hosts Florida, and the Gators are in an interesting position amid a recent surge under coach Billy Napier. Rarely does Florida play in the type of weather that it can expect for this game — potentially below 40 degrees at kickoff — while the Commodores have steadily improved under coach Clark Lea and have played SEC East opponents fairly well this year. That culminated in an upset win at Kentucky last weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Gators WR Trent Whittemore to enter transfer portal

Florida redshirt sophomore wide receiver Trent Whittemore announced his intention Monday night to imminently enter the NCAA's transfer portal as a graduate student. "I've been a Gator fan for as long as I can remember. I'm grateful for the opportunity to have played for the University of Florida and earned my degree. Thanks to Coach McElwain, Coach Mullen and Coach Napier for their parts in my journey," Whittemore posted to social media. "A special thanks also to Coach Gonzales, Coach KC and Coach Savage for all they poured into me. Most of all I appreciate the relationships built and time spend with my teammates. It's the friendships and the memories that I will treasure most. With that being said, I have now entered the transfer portal as a graduate student."
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy