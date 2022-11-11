ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills taking it by the hour with QB Josh Allen

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

Whether Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen plays this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings likely will be decided at the last minute.

Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Allen is "hour-to-hour" with a right elbow injury. He has yet to participate in practice this week, including Friday, after sustaining the injury during the final drive of the Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

"We are in an hour-to-hour situation here to see how he progresses through the day," McDermott said on WGR 550.

Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum would draw the start should Allen be unable to play for the Bills (6-2).

While Allen's availability is in question, McDermott ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for the contest versus the Vikings (7-1).

Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury, while Rousseau is considered week-to-week with a high ankle sprain.

The Bills' injury report will be updated Friday afternoon. --Field Level Media

