ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder news: Jaylin Williams recalled from G League's OKC Blue

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BpcM8_0j7cQV9l00

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Friday that they have recalled rookie forward Jaylin Williams from their G League affiliate — Oklahoma City Blue.

Williams played in the Blue’s last two home games against the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors. In three games with the Blue, Williams is averaging 11.3 points on 63.6 percent shooting, nine rebounds and 6.3 assists.

With the recall, Williams is expected to be active for the Thunder’s game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

In two games with the Thunder, Williams is averaging three points and 3.5 rebounds. Williams was taken 34th overall in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 154: What's true, false, or too soon to tell about early-season Boston Celtics trends with Chris Forsberg

With a total of about 15 games played by most teams in the NBA at this point in the 2022-23 season, we have enough data to be able to say some things about the league, the Boston Celtics, and their players. What we are seeing on the court may not be who they are at the end of the season, but we can at least make some educated guesses.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC wing Andrew Platek off to good start at Siena

Former UNC basketball wing Andrew Platek is off to a good start for Siena this season, following a return from injury . Platek saw action in just five games last season for Siena before tearing his Achilles in December. He missed the rest of the season after averaging 9.0 points and 3.6 rebounds. Now, two games into his final season, Platek is averaging 14 points and shooting 50 percent from three (5-of-10). “I feel really good,” Platek said earlier this summer. “I’m getting stronger every day. I’m itching to compete again.” Platek appeared in 124 games at North Carolina averaging 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.5 minutes over four seasons. The 6-foot-4 guard committed to UNC over programs like offers from numerous colleges including Indiana, Stanford and Miami. He was part of the 2017 recruiting class. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners vs. BYU Cougars: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Tuesday

The Oklahoma Sooner (2-0) play the BYU Cougars (0-2) on Tuesday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. After a tough shooting night in their season-opening win against Oral Roberts, the Oklahoma Sooners bounced back, hitting 60% of their shots from three. Madi Williams has been great to start the season for the Sooners, averaging 22 points per game and shooting 65% from the field and 75% from three-point range. She’s done that in just over 24 minutes per game.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy