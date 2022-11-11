Read full article on original website
Hammering out details of Nebraska’s Voter ID law won’t be easy, lawmaker says
LINCOLN — Now that the Nebraska Constitution is going to be amended to require valid photo identification to vote, the Legislature is tasked with hammering out details of the actual Voter ID law. And it’s poised to be among the nation’s strictest. “There’s a lot of different,...
In Nebraska’s Sea of Red, few felt splash from ‘Republican wave’
OMAHA — Nebraska Republicans, like their counterparts nationally, expected a rush of Election Day enthusiasm by GOP voters to drown out their Democratic opponents. In this state, Republicans still won most of the state’s races, by dint of having a 260,000-person voter registration advantage. But they gained less ground than they anticipated from a predicted “red wave.”
'On the chunky side' — Nebraska mountain lion ends 700-mile trip with ticks, scars and a few extra pounds
The Nebraska-born mountain lion didn’t miss many meals on its 700-mile walk to Illinois. “He has been a very successful predator,” said Joe Taft, who runs the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Indiana, where the young male ended up two weeks ago. “He’s on the chunky side for a boy who’s done a whole lot of walking.”
16 countries that fit inside the state of Nebraska
Nebraska's 77,347 square miles would make it a relatively large country. See some of the many countries that would fit inside a Nebraska-sized self-storage unit.
Things to know today: GOP 1 seat away from House majority; Hobbs defeats Lake in Arizona; Grammy nominations
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Nov....
Dinosaur skull to be auctioned in NY
NEW YORK — A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York next month, officials with Sotheby's said. The 200-pound skull fossil, nicknamed Maximus, is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who wishes to remain anonymous, the auction house said.
