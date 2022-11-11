ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Kearney Hub

In Nebraska’s Sea of Red, few felt splash from ‘Republican wave’

OMAHA — Nebraska Republicans, like their counterparts nationally, expected a rush of Election Day enthusiasm by GOP voters to drown out their Democratic opponents. In this state, Republicans still won most of the state’s races, by dint of having a 260,000-person voter registration advantage. But they gained less ground than they anticipated from a predicted “red wave.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Dinosaur skull to be auctioned in NY

NEW YORK — A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York next month, officials with Sotheby's said. The 200-pound skull fossil, nicknamed Maximus, is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who wishes to remain anonymous, the auction house said.
HARDING COUNTY, SD

