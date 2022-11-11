ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

1470 WFNT

A Cool Look Inside an Abandoned Radio Studio in Detroit

Take a cool look inside an abandoned radio studio in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit Unseen has done it again. Take a look at the inside of an abandoned radio building in Detroit below. The architecture is very cool and even some of the old equipment is still on site. Most people...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys

(CBS DETROIT)-  A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Burton Woman Snags $100,000 on the ‘Big Spin’ Show

A Burton woman got a chance to spin the prize wheel and landed a $100,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's 'Big Spin' game show. Alysha Flaig gave the prize wheel a hearty spin on the show which aired Monday night (11/14) and when it finally stopped, the 35-year-old learned that she had won $100,000. And as you'll see in the video below, Alysha narrowly missed winning a half million dollars from the Michigan Lottery.
BURTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Whiskey in the Winter returns Friday to Detroit Shipping Co.

(CBS DETROIT) - Warm up this weekend at Metro Times' third annual whiskey tasting event. Whiskey in the Winter kicks off the holiday season with a night of whiskey sipping at the Detroit Shipping Co. on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.Dozens of whiskeys, scotches, and bourbons are up for sampling - from locally produced small batches to old classics - as well as craft beers, wines, cocktails, and more. You can also enjoy food from some of Metro Detroit's hottest restaurants, live music, and games.Here's a breakdown of what each ticket includes:G.A. Tickets:8 Drink tickets to access whiskies, bourbons, cocktails and moreAccess to food from local restaurants in and around DetroitAccess to curated vendor marketplaceAccess to live music & entertainmentV.I.P. Tickets:12 Drink tickets to access whiskies, bourbons, cocktails and more2 food tokens to use at any of the local restaurants participating in Whiskey in the WinterCustom commemorative whiskey glassSwag BagAccess to curated vendor marketplaceAccess to live music & entertainmentNote all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. You can purchase tickets and find a list of this year's whiskey selection here. 
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville residents Omar Salamen, 46, and his wife, Manal Kadry, 40, were killed in a rollover crash Saturday night, according to police. The one-vehicle crash occurred in the Steeplechase subdivision near the intersection of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree while navigating a curve in the neighborhood, according to a news release Sunday from the Northville Township Police and Fire Departments. The couple was pronounced dead...
NORTHVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit

My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home

A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
FLINT, MI
