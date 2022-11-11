Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?
Do NBA teams just hate Dwight Howard that much?
Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver had a blunt reaction when asked to discuss LeBron James' comments on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings
Anthony Davis had some things to say about the Lakers and Russell Westbrook following another defeat against the Kings.
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
Could Phoenix Suns Trade Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in Exchange for Grayson Allen?
The Phoenix Suns have some interest in trading Jae Crowder in exchange for Grayson Allen.
Bucks looking to trade controversial player?
Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
Donovan Mitchell On His Failed Trade To Knicks: “I Was Told It Was RJ And Hella Picks... I Thought That Was Happening."
Donovan Mitchell believed he would join the New York Knicks in the offseason before the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for him.
NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
NBA GMs think that a blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Nets involving four stars is possible.
What’s being said nationally after Lions score 21 points in 10 minutes to beat Bears
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions went into the fourth quarter trailing 24-10 on the road to the Chicago Bears. And Bears quarterback Justin Fields was in striking distance of another record rushing day. But things flipped in the final frame, with the Lions scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to end the league’s longest winless streak on the road. Fields finished with 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 67-yarder down the stretch. And that was a solid answer after throwing a pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. But Detroit had another score in them, then had one more stop to put the game on ice.
Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A general view of Ford Field before then game between the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
fantasypros.com
Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pistons offense in Friday's loss to Knicks
Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Friday night, scoring 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now finished in double figures in scoring in four of his last...
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
FOX Sports
Pistons take on the Raptors on 3-game skid
Toronto Raptors (7-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game skid when the Pistons play Toronto. The Pistons are 1-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1- when it...
ESPN
New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons
NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
Yardbarker
L.A. Reportedly Remains Open To Trade For Bojan Bogdanovic
It seems that your Los Angeles Lakers remain interested in veteran Detroit Pistons stretch four Bojan Bogdanovic, after outreach to his former club, the Utah Jazz, ultimately did not yield a fruitful trade over the summer. Although Bogdanovic inked a two-year, $39 million contract extension with Detroit last month, Jake...
Yardbarker
Max Strus Rumored Suns Target in Jae Crowder Deal
The rumor mill continues to churn for Phoenix Suns power forward Jae Crowder, who has not played a single second of basketball for the team after mutually agreeing on his absence ahead of training camp. Crowder has seemingly been tied with nearly any team who could use any improvement with...
Major Update On Lakers, Anthony Davis Trade Rumors
Off to one of the worst starts in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers are searching high and low to find a way to turn things around this season. There are no obvious answers to accomplishing that as Rob Pelinka has put the team in a bad position with some of the moves that he has made the last two offseasons.
ESPN
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
Hoops Rumors
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 1