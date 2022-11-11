ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks looking to trade controversial player?

Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
MLive

What’s being said nationally after Lions score 21 points in 10 minutes to beat Bears

CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions went into the fourth quarter trailing 24-10 on the road to the Chicago Bears. And Bears quarterback Justin Fields was in striking distance of another record rushing day. But things flipped in the final frame, with the Lions scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to end the league’s longest winless streak on the road. Fields finished with 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 67-yarder down the stretch. And that was a solid answer after throwing a pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. But Detroit had another score in them, then had one more stop to put the game on ice.
The Spun

Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
fantasypros.com

Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pistons offense in Friday's loss to Knicks

Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Friday night, scoring 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now finished in double figures in scoring in four of his last...
ClutchPoints

The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA

The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
FOX Sports

Pistons take on the Raptors on 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (7-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game skid when the Pistons play Toronto. The Pistons are 1-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1- when it...
ESPN

New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons

NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
Yardbarker

L.A. Reportedly Remains Open To Trade For Bojan Bogdanovic

It seems that your Los Angeles Lakers remain interested in veteran Detroit Pistons stretch four Bojan Bogdanovic, after outreach to his former club, the Utah Jazz, ultimately did not yield a fruitful trade over the summer. Although Bogdanovic inked a two-year, $39 million contract extension with Detroit last month, Jake...
Yardbarker

Max Strus Rumored Suns Target in Jae Crowder Deal

The rumor mill continues to churn for Phoenix Suns power forward Jae Crowder, who has not played a single second of basketball for the team after mutually agreeing on his absence ahead of training camp. Crowder has seemingly been tied with nearly any team who could use any improvement with...
ESPN

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
