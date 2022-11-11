ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
widerightnattylite.com

Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ North Carolina A&T

The Cyclones last took the count on Monday when they brutally beat IUPUI 88-39. Jaren Holmes put up 23 points in only 24 minutes of action and Gabe Kalscheur was second in scoring with 16 points and went four of seven from deep. What was most surprising about Monday’s game was that Caleb Grill got the start over Kalscheur, though it should be noted that Kalscehur played 32 minutes, while Grill played 31.
GREENSBORO, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz fights back emotions when discussing Iowa's 3-game turnaround

Kirk Ferentz has led Iowa to a 3-game win streak, something that causes the head coach to become emotional. In keeping with the recent tradition of a winning streak in November, the Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. It’s the third win for Iowa in as many weeks, as the Hawkeyes also took home wins against Northwestern and Purdue. With Saturday’s win, Iowa has won 13 straight games played in the month of November dating back to 2019.
IOWA CITY, IA
widerightnattylite.com

Iowa State Shuts Down North Carolina A&T 80-43

Iowa State is now 2-0 on the young season. The Cyclones took care of business against North Carolina A&T 80-43 this afternoon. The Cyclones were led on the afternoon by Jaz Kunc scoring 17 points and 10 rebounds. Osun Osunniyi added 16 points of his own. The Cyclones shot 47% from the field and 30% from deep.
AMES, IA
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”

UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Reidsville Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Grimsley High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro church takes seniors to see Black Panther 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A church in Greensboro took its senior citizens to the long-awaited release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." New Jerusalem Cathedral rented out two theaters at the Regal at Friendly Shopping Center for seniors and other church members to watch the blockbuster on opening night. For several...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

City Manager discusses Greensboro issues

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro had a chance to get questions answered straight from the top Monday. City manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba held a town hall addressing some of Greensboro's big issues. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland was there as he let people know the city's plans for each...
GREENSBORO, NC
98.1 KHAK

Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]

Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
wfmynews2.com

2 The Rescue: Meet Tylee!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Tylee the cat! Tylee is a domestic short hair. She's about 6 months old. One thing you should know about her is, she loves mouse toys and will hoard them!. Tylee loves the triple threat of being held, petted, and scratched. How spoiled!. This sweet...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Browns Summit church prepares Turkey giveaway

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Monticello United Church of Christ in Browns Summit is hosting its Turkey giveaway called Feeding Families at Thanksgiving starting November 19. A bag of food will be available for the first 150 people who arrive while supplies last. The bag includes a turkey, stuffing mix,...
BROWNS SUMMIT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy