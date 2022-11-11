ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

A ‘Love Is Blind’ Scene Supporting Zanab’s Claim About Cole, ‘You’re Fattening Yourself Up’

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

The Love Is Blind reunion only caused more controversy in the fandom. Many people walked away no longer believing Zanab Jaffrey . But there is a scene that supports her claim that Cole Barnett commented on her eating another time.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-12.]

Zanab called Cole out for body shaming on the ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’: A TikTok Spoils A Couple Is Dating After Going to the Altar

The reunion showed Zanab and Cole once again talking about their issues. Zanab claimed Cole’s portrayal could’ve been worse.

“That is your saving grace, Cole, is that they did not use it,” she told him. “Because so much of that stuff… the pushing food away from me, asking if I’m going to eat that, trying to get me to order a salad, the daily comments about my face and my body were not used.”

Cole denied doing this. Raven Ross then mentioned an incident with “the tangerines.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0csHwl_0j7cNrYo00
Do Cole and Zanab get married during ‘Love Is Blind?’ | Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’: TikTok Spoils Another Couple’s Ending With a Spotting at a Store

Zanab explained, “The Cuties story that didn’t make the cut was one day, it was 2 p.m., and we were still filming. I hadn’t had a chance to eat, so I grabbed two Cuties. He looked at me and said, ‘Are you gonna eat both of those?’ I said, ‘Well, yeah, that’s a serving.’ And he said, ‘Well, we’re going out to eat later, so maybe you should save your appetite.’”

Cole once again denied this and asked for the footage to be shown. The clip was at the end of the reunion. What Zanab said happened, but Cole had an unexpectedly more concerned tone when she said she didn’t eat.

Many fans took this as Zanab lying. But this isn’t the first time the couple was filmed talking about food and their bodies.

Cole told Zanab, ‘You’re fattening yourself up’ in this ‘Love Is Blind’ scene

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Think Brennon’s Instagram Is a Hint to His Altar Decision

“Trouble in Paradise” showed Cole and Zanab hanging out at the beach. They were enjoying fruit and cheese together. He asked her, after seeing all the guys, if she had any second thoughts. She immediately said no.

She asked him the same question, and he continued eating without answering. “Wow,” Zanab said. “It’s the hesitation for me. It’s the hesitation.” Cole laughed at this. “It’s the quietness,” she continued. “Maybe I don’t even wanna hear your answer.”

“No! I’m not having any second thoughts,” he said. He went on to say things about the other women, and he admitted the majority of the women he dated looked like Colleen Reed. But he said personality-wise, Zanab was his type.

“No, I’m good. You gotta stop fattening me up,” Cole said when Zanab tried to feed him chocolate. “You’re OK with fattening me up, though?” she asked as she continued eating. “You’re fattening yourself up,” he said, then laughed.

“Wow! Cole,” she replied. Zanab then talked in an interview. “Being a 30-year-old woman, I really try to not be that female that is insecure,” she told the camera. “But Cole is unfiltered 1000% of the time. But that’s part of Cole being just so transparent, which is one of the many things I love about him.”

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Eugenio Mastrandrea (‘From Scratch’) on portraying a dying man: ‘Your mind knows that you’re acting, but your body doesn’t’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s been it’s been a lot of things. It’s been an amazing journey; the character and the story and this experience,” declares Italian actor Eugenio Mastrandrea on what starring in the hit Netflix limited series “From Scratch” has meant to him personally. For our recent webchat he adds, “but it’s been tough, I mean the sickness part,” about the unexpected impact that portraying a man dying with cancer has had on him both emotionally and physically. “I was feeling sad, we were in LA,” he recalls, “and [co-star] Lucia [Sardo] came to me and said, ‘honey, you’re a portraying a person...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Call out Robyn Brown for ‘Baiting’ Kody Brown Into Responding to Christine Like a ‘Toddler Throwing a Tantrum’

Sister Wives fans took to social media to exclaim Robyn Brown “baited” Kody Brown into responding to Christine Brown like a “toddler throwing a tantrum” during the newest episode of the TLC series. Their observation came on the heels of a clip leading up to the series’ Nov. 13 episode titled “A Knife in the …
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

222K+
Followers
120K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy