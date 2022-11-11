Read full article on original website
Colin Cowherd Calls For 1 NFL Head Coach To Be Fired
A frustrating season for the Denver Broncos continued on Sunday. The Broncos mustered just 10 points during a loss to the Tennessee Titans, falling to 3-6 on the year. Sports talk personality Colin Cowherd believes that should be the final straw for first-year Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
Colin Cowherd: Derek Carr Will Not Be a Raider Next Season
Colin Cowherd: “It used to be that quarterbacks got drafted by a team and stayed with a team for a long time, but in the last three years alone you got Matt Stafford, Russell Wilson, Jared Goff, Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Marcus Mariota, and Baker Mayfield changing teams. Quarterbacks move all the time now. I think Derek Carr plays for somebody else next year, and here’s why… The first reason is: Derek Carr is very good… Davante Adams is ELITE, top two or three in the league. Teams tend to keep ‘elite’ over ‘very good.’ Second reason is: Derek’s reputation through the years is that he kind of plays it safe, and that’s not good in 2022 NFL. Third reason is: this current Raiders coach and this current Raiders GM didn’t draft Derek Carr, they inherited him. Derek’s dead cap next year is tiny. In fact, if the Raiders move off him by June 1st, the Raiders save $30 miliion. Derek Carr is not going to be a Raider next year. This coach and GM inherited him and they’re losing, and you gotta find scapegoats to keep your job. Derek Carr is on the market. Derek Carr loves being a Raiders quarterback but he has been the life preserver of a sinking ship many times. I think this is his sixth head coach in nine years. It’s a mess, it’s one of the poorest ownership groups, his franchise moved, it was a mess with Gruden and Mike Mayock, multiple first-round busts, guys not even on the team anymore who were drafted just a couple years ago in the first round… Derek Carr could upgrade, but I think the Raiders probably think they can upgrade too. Don’t forget the number of quarterbacks who have changed teams in the last few years. It is not the end of the world, he can go to a franchise with more stability, but the Raiders will not get punished moving off him, his dead cap hit is tiny.” (Full Segment Above)
Colin Cowherd Rips Cowboys After OT Loss to Packers: 'I Don't Trust Them'
Colin Cowherd: “Dallas is the $ 50,000-a-year millionaire. He’s got a fancy car but if you follow him home he lives in a tiny apartment. A lot of flash, lot of splash, some ego… look closer. This was a classic Cowboys game—national TV, facing another big brand, in Lambeau, McCarthy coming home, had the lead, was theirs for the taking… and folded. This is why they haven’t had back-to-back double-digit winning seasons since 1996. It was all there for them and they lost it the way Dallas tends to lose games like this. Costly penalties and failure at quarterback in a high-leverage moment. Dallas allowed a wobbly Green Bay offense who didn’t have their best receiver to get over 200 yards rushing, 200 yards, passing, 35 minutes time of possession, and almost 50% on third downs. I just don’t trust Dallas in big spots. Third and fourth down for Dak [for his career] he’s only completing 43% of his throws. That is the worst since Tim Tebow has been in the league. The Cowboys in these games revert to a $ 50,000-a-year millionaire. Talk a big game and look flashy, but look under the hood. With Dallas it’s always quarterback, head coach, and culture— I just don’t trust them in big spots. A lot of games they look very impressive but that’s not how you win Super Bowls. The great quarterback on the road in a big TV game is going to make you look unprepared if you aren’t buttoned up. Once again in a big spot, an ‘L’ as the Giants and Eagles keep winning.” (Full Segment Above)
Colin Cowherd Says Lakers Are Nearing Irrelevance: 'Their Future is Bleak'
Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks the Los Angeles Lakers franchise is ‘staring down the barrel of a decade of irrelevance.'
Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick is legendary after the bye week
New England Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick is an unstoppable force when he leads his teams in their first game after the bye week. The greatest coach in the history of football will continue to show why he’s just that as he leads his Patriots’ team out of the bye week this coming Sunday.
Jalen Hurts Will Cost the Eagles in the Playoffs
He just isn’t a good passer, and his inaccuracy is the difference between Philly and the other NFL Playoff contenders.
Dan Orlovsky claps back at critics of Colts' Jeff Saturday
Dan Orlovsky has clapped back at critics of Jeff Saturday after the interim head coach guided the Indianapolis Colts to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. "You talk about an inexperienced, entitled, embarrassing win for Jeff Saturday," Orlovsky said during Monday's edition of the ESPN "First Take" program, as shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "Good for Jeff Saturday. There was a lot of noise around Jeff Saturday this past week."
Deshaun Watson's Status is Revealed
Here is the latest update on Deshaun Watson's playing status with the Cleveland Browns.
Update on Eagles TE Dallas Goedert's Injury Status
Here is the latest update on the playing status of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.
Antonio Brown Leaked Lengthy Text He Claims Was Sent By Tom Brady
Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown leaked a lengthy text message that he claims was sent from his former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady.
Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners are Ready to Explode
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn relives his radio-call of the Niners beating the Chargers on Sunday Night Football and the guys all agree San Francisco is getting healthy at the right time and ready to turn heads in the NFC Playoff race.
Chase Young's Status is Determined: Report
Here is the latest health update and playing status of Washington Commanders superstar defensive end Chase Young.
Is Sin City an Issue for Raiders Players?
Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Derek Carr and Davante Adams vent their frustration with the lack of "buying in" from the locker room. Jonas Knox and LaVar Arrington wonder if the Vegas lifestyle plays a role in the lack of collective focus from the Raiders.
Tom Brady Being Tom Brady Again
The G.O.A.T. added yet another chapter to his already legendary story.
WATCH: Justin Jefferson Made One of the Most Incredible Catches Ever
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made one of the most incredible catches in NFL history to keep his team's drive alive late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Blasts Indianapolis Colts for ‘Disgraceful’ Jeff Saturday Hire
Bill Cowher had smoke billowing out of his ears on Sunday before the Indianapolis Colts took the field. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Super Bowl-winning head coach has a big problem with the franchise placing the interim tag on Jeff Saturday. For two minutes, Cowher, an NFL analyst on CBS,...
NFL Week 10 top plays: Chargers lead 49ers; Packers edge Cowboys
Week 10 of the NFL featured the top candidate thus far for game of the year, as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings executed an improbable comeback to top Josh Allen the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Kicking things off Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their resurgence abroad by stifling...
NFL coaches on the hot seat: Will Raiders fire Josh McDaniels after loss to Colts?
It's getting hotter in the desert. The Raiders are no mirage — they're a bad team nine games into their 2022 NFL season. Las Vegas (2-7) has come up all craps after having high expectations under new coach Josh McDaniels. Their latest loss was brutal. The Raiders didn't score...
NFL Announcers Week 10: NFL Network, CBS, and FOX NFL Game Assignments This Week
We have a different shape to the NFL announcers schedule for Week 10, with NFL Network sending their own crew over to Munich for the latest International Series game. After that game leaves center stage, which games are the CBS and FOX announcers calling this Sunday?. NFL Network Announcers for...
The Vikings Were a Catch Away from Being Frauds
It feels like they are holding their title hopes together with Band-Aids.
