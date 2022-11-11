Colin Cowherd: “It used to be that quarterbacks got drafted by a team and stayed with a team for a long time, but in the last three years alone you got Matt Stafford, Russell Wilson, Jared Goff, Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Marcus Mariota, and Baker Mayfield changing teams. Quarterbacks move all the time now. I think Derek Carr plays for somebody else next year, and here’s why… The first reason is: Derek Carr is very good… Davante Adams is ELITE, top two or three in the league. Teams tend to keep ‘elite’ over ‘very good.’ Second reason is: Derek’s reputation through the years is that he kind of plays it safe, and that’s not good in 2022 NFL. Third reason is: this current Raiders coach and this current Raiders GM didn’t draft Derek Carr, they inherited him. Derek’s dead cap next year is tiny. In fact, if the Raiders move off him by June 1st, the Raiders save $30 miliion. Derek Carr is not going to be a Raider next year. This coach and GM inherited him and they’re losing, and you gotta find scapegoats to keep your job. Derek Carr is on the market. Derek Carr loves being a Raiders quarterback but he has been the life preserver of a sinking ship many times. I think this is his sixth head coach in nine years. It’s a mess, it’s one of the poorest ownership groups, his franchise moved, it was a mess with Gruden and Mike Mayock, multiple first-round busts, guys not even on the team anymore who were drafted just a couple years ago in the first round… Derek Carr could upgrade, but I think the Raiders probably think they can upgrade too. Don’t forget the number of quarterbacks who have changed teams in the last few years. It is not the end of the world, he can go to a franchise with more stability, but the Raiders will not get punished moving off him, his dead cap hit is tiny.” (Full Segment Above)

1 DAY AGO