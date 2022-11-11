ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keynote: A conversation with Denver Health’s Dr. Connie Price

We were honored to have Dr. Connie Savor Price, Chief Medical Officer for Denver Health, be our Lunch Keynote speaker at last month’s 2022 Colorado State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Price discussed her experience leading the prominent health system through the pandemic, the evolution of telehealth in recent years, and Denver Health’s successful work to mitigate COVID response inequities.
Keynote: A conversation with former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber

We were honored to have former Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber be our Afternoon Keynote speaker at last month’s 2022 Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference! The seasoned health policy leader discussed the increasing cost of care, the onset of Coordinate Care Organizations in Oregon, and much more. Get...
