Better data collection and sharing continues to be central need for addressing SDOH, according to Oregon experts
According to RJ Briscione, Principal at the Focus Group, addressing the social determinants of health (SDOH) requires several critical elements: having reliable and current data on folks’ social needs; being on the ground and talking to people face-to-face; and the ability to adjust and make changes. Briscione guided a...
Colorado experts discuss how BHA is leading a community-informed approach to behavioral healthcare
Since the formal creation of the Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) in May, Colorado has been innovating the delivery of behavioral healthcare to better address the needs of its citizens. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Speaking on a panel at the...
Keynote: A conversation with Denver Health’s Dr. Connie Price
We were honored to have Dr. Connie Savor Price, Chief Medical Officer for Denver Health, be our Lunch Keynote speaker at last month’s 2022 Colorado State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Price discussed her experience leading the prominent health system through the pandemic, the evolution of telehealth in recent years, and Denver Health’s successful work to mitigate COVID response inequities.
Texas harm reduction advocates call for different use of opioid settlement money to address SUD crisis
On November 2nd, prior to his reelection as Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton announced that the state was entering into a $5 billion multi-state settlement with CVS Pharmacy for its inadequate monitoring of opioid prescriptions. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox.
Keynote: A conversation with former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber
We were honored to have former Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber be our Afternoon Keynote speaker at last month’s 2022 Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference! The seasoned health policy leader discussed the increasing cost of care, the onset of Coordinate Care Organizations in Oregon, and much more. Get...
