Oklahoma City Repertory Theater is dedicated to championing new ways of making theater, supporting innovative artists, and growing the cultural ecology of Oklahoma City. When an American basketball team travels to Beijing for a “friendship game” in the post-Cultural Revolution 1980s, both countries try to tease out the politics of this newly popular sport. For two men with a past and one teen with a future, the game is a chance to claim personal victories on and off the court. Tensions rise right up to the final buzzer as a pivotal moment in history collides with the action in the arena. Driven by rapid-fire dialogue, this perceptive new play explores the cultural and political risks of raising your voice and standing your ground.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO