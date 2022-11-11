Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
okcfox.com
How Anointed Hands Salon is Changing the Blowout Game
For years people who wanted to get sleek. silk pressed hair would have to drive to Dallas for such services, but not anymore. Roshonda Coleman, Owner of Anointed Hands Express Blowout Boutique in Oklahoma City, is changing the silk press game. Her salon specializes in textured hair and has figured out how to get clients in and out of the salon in 90-minutes or less, while also preserving their hair with the latest technology.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Repertory Theater: The Great Leap
Oklahoma City Repertory Theater is dedicated to championing new ways of making theater, supporting innovative artists, and growing the cultural ecology of Oklahoma City. When an American basketball team travels to Beijing for a “friendship game” in the post-Cultural Revolution 1980s, both countries try to tease out the politics of this newly popular sport. For two men with a past and one teen with a future, the game is a chance to claim personal victories on and off the court. Tensions rise right up to the final buzzer as a pivotal moment in history collides with the action in the arena. Driven by rapid-fire dialogue, this perceptive new play explores the cultural and political risks of raising your voice and standing your ground.
okcfox.com
Edmond Electric's Luminance light display returns to Mitch Park this November
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric's opening celebration for Luminance is Monday, Nov. 21. Luminance is an annual free, walk-thru holiday light display. The light display will open on Monday, Nov. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. at Mitch Park, and will remain open through January 1. The light displays will be lit up daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
okcfox.com
'It is the longest distance that organs have flown,' medical tech takes flight in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)-- — One organ donor can save around eight lives, and LifeShare of Oklahoma is leading technology to make sure transfers become more efficient. On Tuesday an un-crewed aircraft system piloted out of Lubbock, Texas landed in Oklahoma City. As impressive as the landing was, what's...
okcfox.com
What's Going On In The Metro
We are taking a look at all the fun events going on for your Monday right here in the metro. Just make sure you bundle up!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and...
okcfox.com
Pedestrian hit by truck, killed in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are investigating a hit and run that left one person dead in northwest Oklahoma City on November 4th. Reports say a white truck was scene on video surveillance moments after a pedestrian was hit near NW 10th and MacArthur. The pedestrian died six days later.
okcfox.com
OKC Street Crews preparing to treat snow routes in lieu of incoming winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City street crews are preparing to treat snow routes throughout the city in lieu of Monday's winter weather. OKC Street crews are driving 17 trucks mounted with plows and salt spreaders, ready to respond once snow begins to accumulate along the City's snow routes. Crews will be working 12-hour shifts until the routes are clear.
okcfox.com
Person of interest in Okmulgee murders brought to Oklahoma jail on unrelated charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, a person of interest in the quadruple murder of four Okmulgee men, was extradited to an Oklahoma jail Saturday, according to the Director of the Moore Detention Center Christopher Cook. Kennedy was arrested in Florida in connection to a stolen vehicle out of...
okcfox.com
OHP identifies three individuals killed in airboat crash
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — One week after an airboat flipped at the Guthrie Golf and Country Club, Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information about the accident. Divers recovered 38-year-old Kyle White, 33-year-old Justin Blake, and 29-year-old Andrew Allison following the crash. All three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene following the crash.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police investigating weekend homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting from over the weekend. Police said officers were called to 8235 N. Rockwell Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday after a report of gunshots. Officers said 34-year-old Dillard Tornes was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on...
okcfox.com
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma announces partnership to combat hunger in Sooner State
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma announced a partnership with Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, and Feeding America to deliver meals to Oklahomans in need. The announcement is part of a larger initiative from Google.org and Feeding America to help provide 50 million meals to...
okcfox.com
BEDLAM PREVIEW: Mike Gundy discusses rival Sooners
STILLWATER, Okla. — Bedlam week is officially here. Monday morning, Oklahoma State University's head football coach Mike Gundy held his weekly press conference, going in-depth about the rivalry with Oklahoma University, his memories from playing in Bedlam, and much more. Gundy says the rivalry doesn't mean as much to...
okcfox.com
1 shot in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Sunday afternoon. Reports say a person was shot at an apartment complex near 5901 S. May Ave. Officials say the person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Blood Institute looking for O negative donors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute needs more O-negative blood donors. The organization said its losing hundreds of O-negative blood units a month due to a blood bag shortage. O negative is the only universal blood type, meaning it can be transfused in an emergency to any...
okcfox.com
Edmond police officer injured in pursuit transported from hospital to rehab for recovery
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Sergeant injured in a pursuit back in September has made some major strides in his recovery. Sergeant Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the Edmond Police Department, was injured after a pursuit ended in a crash near Memorial and Boulevard, close to the north side of Smiling Hill Road on September 23.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police officer injured during shooting, suspect killed
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police say an officer has been injured in a fatal officer-involved shooting. The incident happened around 11 a.m. at a travel trailer near 14000 Iron Road. The officer was hit by shrapnel but is expected to be okay. FOX 25 is told that...
okcfox.com
17-year-old girl in critical condition after crash in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY (KOKH) — A 17-year-old girl was brought to OU Medical Center in critical condition after a crash in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Troopers said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday near 84th Street and York Road, not far from Lexington. Troopers said a Honda...
okcfox.com
PetSmart Charities' hosts adoption event for National Adoption Week
NORMAN (KOKH) — This weekend, local non-profit rescues have teamed up with PetSmart Charities for their National Adoption Week to help find some furry friends a forever home. Friends of the Shelter Foundation and The Underdogs Rescue had a tent outside of PetSmart in Norman on both Saturday and...
okcfox.com
Woman shot in road rage incident, McClain County Sheriff's Office investigating
PURCELL, Okla. (KOKH) — The McClain County Sheriff's office is investigating a road rage case where a woman was shot while driving near Purcell. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a road rage incident that occurred in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the 100-mile marker. Deputies say the incident began near Purcell at the 95-mile marker and continued for five miles, ending just south of the Ladd Rd. exit.
okcfox.com
Seminole Police Department seizes over 1,700 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — An officer with the Seminole Police Department conducted a traffic stop last week that ended with the confiscation of over 1,700 pounds of marijuana. On Nov. 9, an officer and his narcotics canine stopped a U-haul truck for defective equipment. During the traffic stop, the...
Comments / 0