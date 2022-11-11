ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

How Anointed Hands Salon is Changing the Blowout Game

For years people who wanted to get sleek. silk pressed hair would have to drive to Dallas for such services, but not anymore. Roshonda Coleman, Owner of Anointed Hands Express Blowout Boutique in Oklahoma City, is changing the silk press game. Her salon specializes in textured hair and has figured out how to get clients in and out of the salon in 90-minutes or less, while also preserving their hair with the latest technology.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City Repertory Theater: The Great Leap

Oklahoma City Repertory Theater is dedicated to championing new ways of making theater, supporting innovative artists, and growing the cultural ecology of Oklahoma City. When an American basketball team travels to Beijing for a “friendship game” in the post-Cultural Revolution 1980s, both countries try to tease out the politics of this newly popular sport. For two men with a past and one teen with a future, the game is a chance to claim personal victories on and off the court. Tensions rise right up to the final buzzer as a pivotal moment in history collides with the action in the arena. Driven by rapid-fire dialogue, this perceptive new play explores the cultural and political risks of raising your voice and standing your ground.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Edmond Electric's Luminance light display returns to Mitch Park this November

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric's opening celebration for Luminance is Monday, Nov. 21. Luminance is an annual free, walk-thru holiday light display. The light display will open on Monday, Nov. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. at Mitch Park, and will remain open through January 1. The light displays will be lit up daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
EDMOND, OK
What's Going On In The Metro

We are taking a look at all the fun events going on for your Monday right here in the metro. Just make sure you bundle up!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and...
SHAWNEE, OK
Pedestrian hit by truck, killed in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are investigating a hit and run that left one person dead in northwest Oklahoma City on November 4th. Reports say a white truck was scene on video surveillance moments after a pedestrian was hit near NW 10th and MacArthur. The pedestrian died six days later.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC Street Crews preparing to treat snow routes in lieu of incoming winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City street crews are preparing to treat snow routes throughout the city in lieu of Monday's winter weather. OKC Street crews are driving 17 trucks mounted with plows and salt spreaders, ready to respond once snow begins to accumulate along the City's snow routes. Crews will be working 12-hour shifts until the routes are clear.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OHP identifies three individuals killed in airboat crash

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — One week after an airboat flipped at the Guthrie Golf and Country Club, Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information about the accident. Divers recovered 38-year-old Kyle White, 33-year-old Justin Blake, and 29-year-old Andrew Allison following the crash. All three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene following the crash.
GUTHRIE, OK
Oklahoma City police investigating weekend homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting from over the weekend. Police said officers were called to 8235 N. Rockwell Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday after a report of gunshots. Officers said 34-year-old Dillard Tornes was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
BEDLAM PREVIEW: Mike Gundy discusses rival Sooners

STILLWATER, Okla. — Bedlam week is officially here. Monday morning, Oklahoma State University's head football coach Mike Gundy held his weekly press conference, going in-depth about the rivalry with Oklahoma University, his memories from playing in Bedlam, and much more. Gundy says the rivalry doesn't mean as much to...
NORMAN, OK
1 shot in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Sunday afternoon. Reports say a person was shot at an apartment complex near 5901 S. May Ave. Officials say the person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Blood Institute looking for O negative donors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute needs more O-negative blood donors. The organization said its losing hundreds of O-negative blood units a month due to a blood bag shortage. O negative is the only universal blood type, meaning it can be transfused in an emergency to any...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
PetSmart Charities' hosts adoption event for National Adoption Week

NORMAN (KOKH) — This weekend, local non-profit rescues have teamed up with PetSmart Charities for their National Adoption Week to help find some furry friends a forever home. Friends of the Shelter Foundation and The Underdogs Rescue had a tent outside of PetSmart in Norman on both Saturday and...
NORMAN, OK
Woman shot in road rage incident, McClain County Sheriff's Office investigating

PURCELL, Okla. (KOKH) — The McClain County Sheriff's office is investigating a road rage case where a woman was shot while driving near Purcell. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a road rage incident that occurred in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the 100-mile marker. Deputies say the incident began near Purcell at the 95-mile marker and continued for five miles, ending just south of the Ladd Rd. exit.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK

