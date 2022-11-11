Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
theriver953.com
News Maker Andrea Cosans of WFCC-CAP on renovations
The Winchester Frederick County Congregational Community Action Program (WFCC-CAP) has gone through some expansion and renovations. We spoke with Executive Director of WFCCAP Andrea Cosans about the changes in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Andrea tells us about...
Charleston-native actor in ‘The Office’ reads book to West Virginia students
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Students at Montrose Elementary School were read “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary” by an actor in the hit TV show “The Office.” According to the Kanawha County Schools’ Facebook page, Bobby Ray Shafer, who played Bob Vance in the show, stopped by to read the book. The […]
Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Dentist, Business Owner Dr. Robert Martino Makes Two Sizable Gifts to WVU School of Dentistry
The demands of dental school were tough for West Virginia University School of Dentistry alumnus Dr. Robert Martino. Stress and anxiety led him to doubt whether he had what it takes to complete his education and succeed in oral healthcare. “I wish I would’ve had someone to put their arm...
WDTV
Local Christmas tree farmer gets chosen for Capital display
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Jim Rockis and family own and operate Quarter Pine Farms in Preston County and Smithfield, PA. He’s been running his tree and breeding farm for over 30 years, but this year is a little different. For the first time, two of Rockis’ trees were...
morgancountyusa.org
Electric School Buses Shuttling Legislators from Cacapon State Park to Berkeley Springs
West Virginia state legislators, meeting at Cacapon State Park this week for interim meetings, won’t be sucking diesel fumes riding on school buses, like the school kids in Morgan County do every morning. Instead, the legislators will be riding on clean, fume-free electric school buses. Three of the brand...
As Corridor H nears completion, residents fight state highway officials to route it around their towns
DAVIS — It was the quiet hour before Sirianni’s Pizza Cafe opened, and Walt Ranalli was rushing from the dining area to the storage room, carrying boxes that a supplier had left earlier that morning. The wood-paneled walls of the restaurant are decked with framed professional ski posters from the 80s and a portrait of Tucker County High School’s Mountain Lion of the year.
wsvaonline.com
Resounce officers added to two county schools
Two new student resource officers are on the job at a pair of Rockingham County schools, and the county has plans to hire two more according to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson. Officers Timothy “Luke” Good and Andrew Custer are now on duty at Montevideo Middle School and Wilbur S. Pence Middle School. Neither officer has less than four-and-a-half years of law enforcement experience.
theriver953.com
Frederick County begins construction on convenience center
Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
hburgcitizen.com
Flu, respiratory illness hitting central Shenandoah Valley, Virginia hard
Rockingham County Public Schools urged parents last week not to send their children to school with flu-like symptoms as cases of the virus climb across the area and region. Meanwhile, Sentara RMH is seeing more patients with flu-like and respiratory illnesses this fall than in the past couple flu seasons, said Rebecca Brubaker, a nurse with Sentara RMH Medical Center Infection Prevention and Control.
wfmd.com
Barn Destroyed By Fire Early Tuesday In Washington County
Barn Fire in Clear Spring, Nov. 15th, 2022 (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Clear Spring, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a barn fire early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says at 3:46 AM, fire fighters responded to 14603 Fairview...
Man allegedly set Cumberland homeless shelter on fire to make it safer
Keith Wayne Bergdoll, 31, allegedly lit his bunkbed on fire while his roommate was asleep, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems like a resort. Take a look around.
Augusta Free Press
Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m. According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
Virginia State Police investigating Clarke County crash that killed pedestrian
Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate a vehicle crash in Clarke County on Saturday, Nov. 12, that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.
The Real Reason Why WVU Moved on From Shane Lyons
With most of the attention focused on WVU head football coach Neal Brown in regards to his future, the university made the somewhat surprising move to fire Athletic Director Shane Lyons on Monday. There have been many assumptions as to why the university made the decision but interim AD Rob...
WHIZ
Morgantown Man Killed in Accident
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
Metro News
Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
Motorist drives directly into tree at full speed
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to a motor vehicle accident Friday in which a vehicle struck a tree at full speed on Route 219. According to reports from Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, November 11, 2022, 911 dispatched a single vehicle accident on Route 219 between the Huttonsville Par Mar and the entrance to Beckey’s Creek Road.
