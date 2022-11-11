ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, WV

lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

News Maker Andrea Cosans of WFCC-CAP on renovations

The Winchester Frederick County Congregational Community Action Program (WFCC-CAP) has gone through some expansion and renovations. We spoke with Executive Director of WFCCAP Andrea Cosans about the changes in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Andrea tells us about...
WINCHESTER, VA
WOWK 13 News

Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Local Christmas tree farmer gets chosen for Capital display

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Jim Rockis and family own and operate Quarter Pine Farms in Preston County and Smithfield, PA. He’s been running his tree and breeding farm for over 30 years, but this year is a little different. For the first time, two of Rockis’ trees were...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

As Corridor H nears completion, residents fight state highway officials to route it around their towns

DAVIS — It was the quiet hour before Sirianni’s Pizza Cafe opened, and Walt Ranalli was rushing from the dining area to the storage room, carrying boxes that a supplier had left earlier that morning. The wood-paneled walls of the restaurant are decked with framed professional ski posters from the 80s and a portrait of Tucker County High School’s Mountain Lion of the year.
DAVIS, WV
wsvaonline.com

Resounce officers added to two county schools

Two new student resource officers are on the job at a pair of Rockingham County schools, and the county has plans to hire two more according to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson. Officers Timothy “Luke” Good and Andrew Custer are now on duty at Montevideo Middle School and Wilbur S. Pence Middle School. Neither officer has less than four-and-a-half years of law enforcement experience.
theriver953.com

Frederick County begins construction on convenience center

Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
hburgcitizen.com

Flu, respiratory illness hitting central Shenandoah Valley, Virginia hard

Rockingham County Public Schools urged parents last week not to send their children to school with flu-like symptoms as cases of the virus climb across the area and region. Meanwhile, Sentara RMH is seeing more patients with flu-like and respiratory illnesses this fall than in the past couple flu seasons, said Rebecca Brubaker, a nurse with Sentara RMH Medical Center Infection Prevention and Control.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Barn Destroyed By Fire Early Tuesday In Washington County

Barn Fire in Clear Spring, Nov. 15th, 2022 (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Clear Spring, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a barn fire early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says at 3:46 AM, fire fighters responded to 14603 Fairview...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Augusta Free Press

Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m. According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
MountaineerMaven

The Real Reason Why WVU Moved on From Shane Lyons

With most of the attention focused on WVU head football coach Neal Brown in regards to his future, the university made the somewhat surprising move to fire Athletic Director Shane Lyons on Monday. There have been many assumptions as to why the university made the decision but interim AD Rob...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WHIZ

Morgantown Man Killed in Accident

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Motorist drives directly into tree at full speed

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to a motor vehicle accident Friday in which a vehicle struck a tree at full speed on Route 219. According to reports from Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, November 11, 2022, 911 dispatched a single vehicle accident on Route 219 between the Huttonsville Par Mar and the entrance to Beckey’s Creek Road.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

